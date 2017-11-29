Two area middle schoolers create winning game-day snacks

Schaffer’s recipe — Sweet Lemon — and Anderson’s — Great Green Dip with Crunchy Cooked Carrot Chips — were chosen as winners of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Super Snack Challenge, a contest that drew hundreds of contestants ages 8 to 14 across the state.

Schaffer said she got the idea to enter the challenge from her local Girl Scouts troop and a health inspector that visited the school.

“I wanted to try something new,” said the 13-year-old about her decision to enter a unique recipe.

Schaffer’s recipe is a fruit kabob complete with a teaspoon of lemon juice and Tajin, a Mexican seasoning consisting of chile peppers, lime and salt.

Schaffer said she’ll continue to make the recipe.

“I’ve made it a lot since I’ve learned how to make something like that,” she said.

For Anderson, who spends most of her summer vacation experimenting in the kitchen, receiving notice that her unique recipe was chosen was very exciting.

“I was looking for something like humus, but we didn’t have chickpeas, so instead of using chickpeas, I used nuts as a base with pistachios and walnuts,” Anderson said about her carrot chip dip.

A half of an avocado and squeeze of lemon juice completes the dip, which Anderson said only takes about five minutes to make.

The carrot chips, which Anderson fries in an airfryer, take a bit longer, she added.

Anderson said she has made many other unique concoctions in the kitchen, many of which begin with a common recipe that she tweaks to her personal liking.

“I just like making a lot of things that I think are neat and add a little bit of myself to it,” she said.

She has a support group that is more than happy to try out her latest creation, as Anderson often takes the treats she makes into the office of her mother, Emily Anderson.

The young Anderson said she likes spending time in the kitchen, because — like crafts — it allows her to make new creations.

“There’s only so much room to put crafts, and cooking you can just eat it so there’s always room to make more stuff,” she said.

Recently, 10 All-Pro Chefs were chosen. Neither Schaffer or Anderson were chosen, but they, along with a few friends, are invited to attend the Kids Tailgate Party during the 10-day Super Bowl festival leading up the the Feb. 4 Super Bowl.

The MNSBHC is supported by Newman’s Own Foundation and is part of the MNSBHC Legacy Fund’s efforts to leave a lasting legacy of improved health and wellness for Minnesota children.

“We were thrilled to see the excitement and enthusiasm from young people and families across the state to join the Super Snack Challenge,” said Dana Nelson, VP of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the MNSBHC Legacy Fund, in a press release. “It’s our goal that not only will this help generate excitement for Super Bowl LII, but that more kids will develop health habits that will remain long after the final whistle of the big game.”

Schaffer’s Recipe: Sweet Lemon

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

half of a strawberry

One slice of cucumber

One red grape

One green grape

One mandarin orange

Tajin to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Use a popsicle stick to stack the strawberry, red grape, green grape, mandarin orange and cucumber slice. Pour one teaspoon of lemon juice and sprinkle some Tajin on it.

Anderson’s Recipe: Great Green Dip with Crunchy Cooked Carrot Chips

INGREDIENTS

Dip:

1/4 cup pistachios, shelled

1/4 cup cashews

1/2 avocado

1/8 teaspoon lemon juice

Chips:

1 bag carrot chips

1 teaspoon butter

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Dip:

Blend together nuts until smooth (like wet sand). It takes about two minutes with a blender. Cut avocado in half. Scoop out one half of avocado. Mash avocado with a fork. Optional, reserve other half of avocado to garnish the dip. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.

Carrot chips: