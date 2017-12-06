Blue Jackets awarded to local FFA members

The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youths starting their FFA career. This is the 11th year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement,” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences. FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” added Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.