Lorenz, Schnieder mark 20 years on District 518 board

Fast forward 20 years, and the duo is hopeful to end their scareers as school board members much like they began.

With their current terms ending in December 2020 — neither currently has plans to seek re-election — the passage of a referendum for a new high school, again to address overcrowding, would cap what may be the Worthington natives’ last terms.

“We’ve been working on this for the last five to six years now,” Schnieder said.

The length of time it has taken is not unique. It has kept Lorenz coming back, both in the mid-1990s and today.

“If you’re right in the middle of something, you reserve the right to keep serving,” Lorenz said.

That was the situation back in 1997, when Lorenz decided to run for another term after being unseated from the board in 1996.

While this year marks 20 consecutive years of board service for Lorenz and Schnieder alike, Lorenz has actually served 23 years total. First elected to the board in 1993, Lorenz served until 1996, when he was unseated by Paul Langseth.

Lorenz, Schnieder and Lowell Nystrom were elected the following year, defeating Chris Kielblock, according to an article published in the Nov. 5, 1997 edition of the Daily Globe.

Lorenz recalled that despite being unseated, he felt compelled to file for another term. Not only was three years not enough time to learn the functions of the board, he said he was also in the middle of helping to develop a solution to overcrowding.

That solution was Prairie Elementary.

“I was part of the planning process (for Prairie), and it was hard to walk away from it,” he said. “I was not satisfied serving just one term.”

While school overcrowding was the hot topic surrounding the school board election in 1997, Lorenz’s interest in joining the board for the first time was for another reason.

In 1993, the kindergarten structure was under a microscope. There was a contentious debate over part-day kindergarten or all-day, every-day kindergarten. The grain farmer was interested in being part of the debate.

“Now here we are 23 years later,” Lorenz said, laughing.

Notching two decades on the board transpired differently for Schnieder. As someone who has always had an interest in education, the Nobles County public works director said members of the community encouraged him to seek a board seat. He decided to throw his hat into the mix as the filing deadline neared.

Once elected, Schnieder knew he wanted to be in it for the long haul — as long as district voters saw fit.

One primary incentive for the two Worthington natives to serve was to be active in their children’s educations. Their personal investment in the school predates their children’s era in school.

Both born in the baby boomer era, Schnieder graduated from Worthington High School in 1972 and Lorenz in 1973 — years with some of the largest graduating classes on record.

Schnieder still has one child in the district, while Lorenz’s have graduated. There’s benefits to each perspective, Lorenz said.

“Having kids in the school system while on the board is easier to see a direct impact, but it’s also an advantage not to have kids in the system, so you don’t take any personal bias because my kids do this or that,” Lorenz said. “You look at the bigger picture a little more openly.”

Lorenz and Schnieder are tasked with making “big picture” decisions that go beyond construction of new buildings.

While building construction projects are typically more obvious accomplishments, Schnieder said there are other decisions he and Lorenz have made over their 20 years as members that he believes made a positive impact on the two decades of students educated at District 518.

One of the ongoing responsibilities as a board member is to think of creative solutions to meet state mandates and suggestions in order to give kids a quality education when state funding often falls flat, Schnieder said.

Other specific accomplishments the duo recall include developing the function of the Alternative Learning Center for students that learn better in a non-traditional environment.

“It was once a housing space for children who had troubles, but that facility is used to get kids a high school education,” Schnieder said.

Schnieder said he is most proud of getting the curriculum better aligned for a child’s education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We need to have alignment in our curriculum in kindergarten all the way through 12th grade so everyone is working to move that child through the system,” he said.

Both Schnieder and Lorenz noted that any successes as board members would not be completely possible without a good administration, teachers and other employees that work each day to provide students a quality education.

“Everybody works really well as a team and that’s what makes the organization run well,” Schnieder said.

They both agreed, however, they are not as interested about what they have done in the past as where they think the board and district need to go in the future.

After five or six years of brainstorming, number crunching and data, they passionately believe that direction is a new high school. They both believe a new high school is the best long-term solution to address overcrowding.

“The problem is not going to go away and it’s only going to get more expensive,” Lorenz said. “It’s painful to pay the tax, we all know, but the long-term solution is a new high school and I’ll hope we see that.”

Both Lorenz and Schnieder will be recognized for their 20 years of service Jan. 11-12 at the Minnesota School Boards Association’s Leadership Conference in Minneapolis.