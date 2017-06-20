Tickets go on sale Thursday for Foo Fighters in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is among the major stops for Foo Fighters’ new Concrete and Gold tour circulating the U.S. this fall. The multi-Grammy Award winning band will make a stop at Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the events center box office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745- 3000.
The band’s ninth album, titled Concrete and Gold, is due out Sept. 15.
The Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.