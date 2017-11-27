Two businesses to purchase Northland Mall lots
WORTHINGTON — Aaron Marthaler’s Yellow Company LLC plans to sell two of its parcels on the former Northland Mall property.
The buyers aren’t public information just yet, but one is an existing business looking for a new location and the other is a business new to Worthington.
Yellow Company alerted the city of its intent, and on Monday the Worthington City Council approved the sale. The estimated sale proceeds of $1.42 million will go toward paying off the city’s $2.1 million upfront assistance loan that financed Yellow Company’s development costs, including site acquisition, mall demolition and special assessments.
