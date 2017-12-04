Metro commuters are being asked to find a new route to and from work Monday and to prepare for heavier traffic that is going to be diverted from that stretch of freeway that has been shut down since 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Anyone who uses 694 and 35E should start thinking now about how they are going to get to work,” said Kevin Gutknecht of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, who noted that detour signs will be posted. “Folks need to be prepared. This is going to have a significant effect because thousands of cars travel that stretch every day, and it’s likely to shift all that traffic to 35E.”

The water main under I-694 broke sometime overnight; the freeway was shut down about 9:15 a.m between 10th Street and 34th Street, said Michelle Stark, Oakdale police spokeswoman.

“We have no timeline of when I-694 will be reopened,” she said.

Guknecht said that MnDot will have to excavate and then replace the base of the freeway that washed out before it replaces the pavement.

“Right now we don’t know how much needs to be done,” he said Sunday night. “It’s safe to say that this is going to take days, rather than hours.”

In a statement Sunday night, MnDot advised motorists should use the following detours: northbound traffic should detour heading west on I-94, north to 35E; southbound traffic should take Highway 36 west to I-35E and head south to I-94.

Public works staff became aware of a water issue about 6 a.m. and set out to find the break. At 8:54 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Hallmark Avenue reported the break’s location, Stark said.

The sinkhole has not caused any traffic accidents or other serious issues, Stark said. However, drivers need to plan on the freeway being closed during Monday’s morning and afternoon commute.

The break occurred just north of 15th Street in Oakdale, she said. The road was shut down between Hallmark and Helmo avenues as a precaution, Stark said.

Water in Oakdale is safe to drink, the city said, but residents were being asked Sunday to use it sparingly.

Public works employees isolated the water-main break, and pressure had started to return to normal Sunday afternoon, with wells filling back up, Stark said. However, the city is still asking residents to conserve water as much as possible.

If it appears any residents will lose water for an extended period, the city will contact them directly, she said.

The city hasn’t received any reports of homes flooded, only a few sheds, she said.