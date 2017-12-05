Dayton announced that he is currently cancer free during a news conference Monday, Dec. 4. As he made the announcement, he proclaimed this to be Cancer Screen Week and encouraged others to be screened for early signs of cancer.

“I’m a believer,” Dayton said, as he described how a visit to his doctor led to an early diagnosis for prostate cancer. “I know from experience that early detection is absolutely crucial. It’s the difference between life and death.”

Dayton had surgery on his prostate in March at Mayo Clinic, about six weeks after the diagnosis. His prostate was removed and doctors were confident that the cancer had not spread outside his prostate.

Laura Wilson, a physician at Apple Valley Medical Center, said that up to one-third of cancer deaths could be prevented if an early detection is made.