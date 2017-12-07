Timeline of Franken sexual misconduct allegations

Nov. 17: The first of several letters released from women who worked with Franken expressing support for him. Eventually letters came from employees in his Senate office and co-workers at "Saturday Night Live."

Nov. 20: CNN reports Lindsay Menz said Franken held her buttocks during a 2010 photo at the Minnesota State Fair. Franken says he does not recall it.

Nov. 23: The Huffington Post says two women, which the website did not name, claim Franken touched their buttocks during a 2007 campaign events. Franken says he did not remember the events.

Nov. 26 and 27: Franken talks to several Minnesota reporters, saying he was ashamed of his actions, but says he does not recall most of them.

Nov. 27: Franken returns to his Senate work and tells Washington reporters that he will attempt to regain people's trust.

Nov. 30: Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin of Ohio says Franken touched her breast during a 2003 USO tour. Another woman, not publicly identified, claims Franken gave her an unwanted kiss onstage in 2006.

Dec. 6: A woman tells Politico that Franken tried to kiss her after her boss appeared on his radio show. She claims he said, "It's my right an an entertainer." Franken denies her story. The article set off a series of calls among Democrats for Franken's resignation. Also, a woman writes in The Atlantic that Franken groped her in 2009.

Dec. 7: Franken makes announcement that he will resign.