Nobles County to seek bonding for multi-use facility

LHB was hired earlier this year by the county, city of Worthington and ISD 518 to complete a feasibility study for construction of a library, with community education classrooms and a welcome center on the former Campbell’s Soup property. LHB’s design, presented to the three entities in early November, carried a price tag in excess of $26 million.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said Thursday that both the city and the school district would share in the $10,000 fee to complete a bonding request package, bringing the cost for each entity to approximate $3,333.

Commissioner Justin Ahlers asked if voting for the report meant committing to the project.

Johnson said it would be a step forward, but at this point the board wasn’t committing to building the facility. He also said the likelihood of getting bonding (the request will be for approximately $30 million) in the first year after making the request isn’t likely, but if they don’t ask for financial assistance, they won’t get any.

Commissioner Matt Widboom said each entity is working to “grind down” the overall cost of the project, so the amount requested may be less. Meanwhile, Commissioner Donald Linssen said his sticking point with the project is the $2 million cost for site clean-up.

“If that part of it can get done, maybe (the project) can move further,” Linssen said.

Commissioners voted 4-1 for LHB to complete the report for bonding. Casting the lone vote in opposition was Ahlers, who made it clear in his campaign for office — as well as since taking his seat Jan. 1 — that he does not support construction of a new library.

In other action, the board: