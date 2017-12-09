Nobles County highlights $34.4 million budget for 2018

During the less-than-20-minute meeting, County Administrator Tom Johnson detailed a nearly $39.6 million budget for 2018, up from 2017’s nearly $34.4 million budget. He explained some of the increase represents bond money the county received for projects this year that have yet to be completed.

“(It) wasn’t all spent and will go into next year,” he said.

The proposed levy increase from 2017 to 2018 is 3.2 percent, from $13,189,914 to $13,611,729. The percentage increase is nearly half of the not-to-exceed levy commissioners set in September at 5.9 percent.

Johnson said the levy increase is due to several contributing factors — a nearly 10 percent increase in health insurance costs, staff salary increases and benefits, rising costs for products and services, election year costs in 2018 and costs associated with mental health treatment. Helping to keep the increase to 3.2 percent is a small increase in county program aid in 2018, wind energy production tax revenues and departments making an effort to control expenses, Johnson noted.

“We had multiple meetings with departments and spent a lot of time on managing their expenses,” he added.

While there is a slight increase in county program aid for 2018, Johnson said the amount is 32 percent less than what the county received in 2007, not adjusted for inflation. Also, he said health insurance has increased by 49.2 percent since 2014.

Bob Demuth Jr., one of two commissioners to serve on the budget committee this year, said, “We did not kick anything down the road. We did not take any equipment out of the budget.”

“We went through this whole process twice,” added Commissioner Donald Linssen, who also served on the committee. “Everyone worked very hard to get us to where we are.”

The budget and levy will be formally approved at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Nobles County Board of Commissioners.