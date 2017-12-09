CD11 petition for improvement denied

Commissioners Justin Ahlers, Bob Demuth Jr. and Donald Linssen cast the deciding votes based on what they said they could see with their own eyes — the system is working.

“Yes, some sections could be cleaned out, but if I let my eyes do the talking, it seems like we have a working system,” Demuth said.

Commissioner Gene Metz, who along with Commissioner Matt Widboom supported the petitioner’s request, said “The system does work to an extent, but we’re looking at a system that was designed over 100 years ago for a flow that isn’t up to today’s standards.

“As the engineer has told us, it isn’t performing,” Metz added. “In my eyes, this repair is a necessary improvement.”

Linssen said he can see both sides and acknowledged “the day is coming that it’s going to fail,” but from what he saw when he viewed the tile, he thought it was “performing very well.”

“I guess I’m old school,” he added. “If it still works, you keep it. If it breaks down, you have to fix it.”

Ahlers, who presented the motion denying the petitioner’s application for separable maintenance, said the videos of the tile system shown at Thursday’s public hearing were proof the system is working.

“I didn’t see anything that would lead me to believe that’s not a working tile,” Ahlers said, to which Metz asked, “Do you know if it’s working 100 percent?”

Ahlers didn’t answer the question.

“Do you throw everything our drainage engineer has done out the door?” Metz then asked.

Widboom said he has been out to look at CD 11 at least three times since last summer. He said the board had an expert (an engineer from Bolton & Menk) provide an opinion.

“It’s a sleeping giant as you walk across it,” Widboom said. “To me, the video certainly showed a system that is not functioning to its capacity.”

Engineer Bill Helget said during a previous hearing that capacity on a county tile should be a half-inch-per-day flow. However, most branches of CD 11, which encompasses a 1,115-acre watershed, can handle less than one-sixteenth inch per day.

The county’s legal counsel for this petition, Bruce Sellers, advised commissioners prior to the vote that they need to “make a decision based on the evidence presented.”

The projected cost to improve the system was approximately $830,000, which had several benefitting landowners on the ditch system up in arms. All would have to share in the expense of replacing the system — some to the tune of more than $100,000.

Thursday’s meeting was a continuation of a hearing in early November, during which the Ditch Authority requested county staff run a camera through some of the tile. Drainage System Coordinator Brad Harberts televised three different sections of the tile on Nov. 21, producing the videos for the meeting. In one section of tile, the camera was able to go 125 feet, in another section it went 175 feet, and in the third it traveled about 150 feet.

Helget said based on the videos, the engineer’s opinion remained unchanged.

“With the small sample size that could be viewed we saw offset joints, deteriorated joints, a crack on the top of the pipe, root intrusion, horizontal offset joint,” Helget listed. “The remainder of CD 11 would likely have similar issues, but it’s difficult to make a system-wide assessment based on the short amount of video collected.”

Yvonne Sieve, a landowner in Section 16, Summit Lake Township, asked how much the county has spent in the past 30 years to repair CD 11. No one at the meeting was able to answer her question.

John Penning, the primary petitioner for the project, said he made the request for improvements more than five years ago. He has attended numerous drainage conferences and done some research on the system.

“You can question the corrugation, you can question the offsets, but you have to question the age (of the tile),” he said. “We don’t farm today like we did 100 years ago. We don’t use outhouses. We don’t farm with horses. Pasture was prominent (then). We farm in a different age. We have a system that’s outdated and coming apart.”

Don Sieve then stood up and said if John Penning and his brothers want the improvement, they could do it, but not at the expense of everybody else in the neighborhood. He said he had zero acres drown out this year.

“The cost of the system is only figured on what your land will benefit,” responded Penning. “Yes, it’s a big bill, but tile always pays.”

Penning’s attorney, John Kolb, said the ditch authority only needs to talk to commissioners in neighboring counties to know what happens when tiles of this age and condition aren’t fixed.

“You end up with catastrophic failure — you end up going in and fixing sections of tile a little at a time,” Kolb said. “Eventually you’re going to spend more money than you would to replace the system as a whole.

“You are seeing in this region failure after failure of these 100-year-old tile lines that are in the ground,” he added.

“I know these tile aren’t new and there’s probably some problems, but I think most of us are going to be in the cemetery before we see a failure,” said Tom Sieve.