    PHOTOS: Bull moose spotted in Lake Bemidji

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 2:18 p.m.
    A bull moose was spotted in Lake Bemidji on Saturday morning. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 5
    A bull moose was spotted in Lake Bemidji on Saturday morning. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 5
    People watch as the moose swims west on Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 5
    The moose could be seen through the trees along Lake Boulevard. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 5
    Bemidjiians watch from Diamond Point Park as the moose swims to the west on Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 5

    BEMIDJI -- A bull moose was spotted in Lake Bemidji on Saturday morning.

    At about 9 a.m. the moose was standing in the east side of the lake near Library Park. Police were present along with many Bemidjiians hoping to snap a photo of the rare sight.

    The moose moved south and then was guided north toward Diamond Point by a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office watercraft.

    Beltrami County Emergency Management issued the following statement:

    “Emergency services today have been dealing with a large moose that is taking a swim in Lake Bemidji. Obviously the moose is attracting a lot of attention. If you are in the area do not impede traffic and observe safely. If the moose comes to shore STAY AWAY FROM THE MOOSE. Their behavior can be unpredictable, especially if it comes to shore in an area with buildings and people.”

    The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.

    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is an Iron Range native and a 2013 graduate of Bemidji State University. Follow Jillian on Twitter and Instagram @jilliangandsey. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
