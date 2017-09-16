PHOTOS: Bull moose spotted in Lake Bemidji

The moose moved south and then was guided north toward Diamond Point by a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office watercraft.

Beltrami County Emergency Management issued the following statement:

“Emergency services today have been dealing with a large moose that is taking a swim in Lake Bemidji. Obviously the moose is attracting a lot of attention. If you are in the area do not impede traffic and observe safely. If the moose comes to shore STAY AWAY FROM THE MOOSE. Their behavior can be unpredictable, especially if it comes to shore in an area with buildings and people.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.