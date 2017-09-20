"The need is great, and these 100 units, while they don't solve the entire problem, they ... make a dent," said Elizabeth Flannery, president of the Community Housing Development Corporation, which developed the project.

About 8 percent of Minnesota's homeless adults are military veterans, according to the most recent homeless count by the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation. But the problem has been improving — the number of homeless Minnesota veterans has dropped by 57 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The $14.3 million project, dubbed Veterans East, was funded by several public and private-sector partners. UnitedHealth Group contributed $5.2 million in equity while Minnesota Housing provided $7.7 million in deferred loans. Other contributors include Federal Home Loan Bank in Des Moines, Iowa, Hennepin County and Community Housing Development Corporation affiliates. The land's 50-year lease is being covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Affordable housing is at a premium in the Twin Cities. Apartment vacancy rates in the region are below 3 percent, noted a recent report by the Metropolitan Council, which notes "when vacancy rates are low, rents go up."

"There's a lack of affordable housing for everybody ... right now. I think we are in a serious housing crisis," Flannery said.

"These 100 units are extremely important," she added.

Residents will move into the new complex over the next few weeks. Each will be greeted with a "welcome basket" with household supplies.

Rents will average around $420 per month for the apartments, which are roughly 400 square feet. There are also computer stations, a laundry facility and a community room for residents. And on-site service coordinators will connect residents with health care, education, financial management and employment needs.

Wednesday's ribbon cutting will begin at 1 p.m. at the complex, located at 5019 E. 54th St. in Minneapolis.