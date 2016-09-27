Brian Abrahamson

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek?:I strive for progress. Compassion. Strength. Unity. That is my dream for Minnesota families, farmers and unions

What are your top priorities in state government? Livable wage, water and transportation infrastructure, affordable and adequate health care, free technical college and affordable college/university tuition, broadband for rural families and farmers, true tax reform that works for all, money for schools and colleges, and better transition benefits for our veterans.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities. I will strive to balance the budget in 2017 to include a lot of positions that the Minnesota families missed out on in the bonding bill. Bill Weber's inability to compromise the bonding bill he co-authored, and then voted against, is an outrage to towns like Worthington and Windom, and all over Greater Minnesota. The GOP Senate turned their backs on Minnesota families … 40,000 job created, tax relief for thousands of middle class families, money for schools and colleges, clean water infrastructure, and a fire and rescue building … all turned away because of misinformation and misdirection revolving around the light rail.

William Weber

Occupation: Real Estate Broker and appraiser

Current residence: Luverne, MN

What qualification s do you feel you have for the office you seek? I have four years experience in the state senate. Previously, I had 16 years of local government experience as councilman and mayor. These years also gave me experience with housing, economic development, utilities and taxes. This, combined with my private business experience, has given me an insight into the issues within state government that cause problems in local government as well as private business; overregulation, too many mandates, over taxation and failure of government to recognize it is to be a service industry.

I believe I have demonstrated an ability to bring the issues of our district to St. Paul, speak on them and help achieve progress n finding solutions.

What are your top priorities in state government?

Finding a solution to the problems and high health insurance costs caused by MNsure. This is a significant problem for people in SD 22 where many individual policies exist and have been cancelled.

Reducing the bureaucracy of state government. Having fewer mandates and a streamlined permitting process for people wanting to start and expand new businesses, for education and for local government.

Making the state more affordable to keep people here -- both working people and retirees.

Protecting the rights of our citizens. Defending the unborn and defending our second amendment rights.

Bringing a vocational/career training emphasis back to our high school curriculum.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: