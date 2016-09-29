Massive cash pouring into Minnesota legislative campaigns

ST. PAUL -- The races for Minnesota House and Senate have attracted at least $5.1 million in spending from outside groups seeking to influence voters’ choices in November. That number will only grow in the final weeks before the election.

The early Minnesota fundraising reports, released by the state Wednesday, indicate that monied interests could push some legislative races into $1 million contests. Some metro-area House and Senate races have already seen six-figure spending by groups independent of the candidates.

In a year dominated by the bitter presidential contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the legislative battle in Minnesota has gotten little attention from voters. But big-money interests are watching, and voters are starting to tune in.

Democratic interests are hoping Trump’s unpopularity in the suburbs will give them an edge; Republicans are hoping Clinton’s lack of support in rural Minnesota will do the same. And candidates are banking that voters who like neither candidate will become more intriguing to the frustrated electorate.

Whether Republicans keep the House and pick up the Senate or Democrats take over the House and keep the Senate will have a massive impact on whether Minnesota cuts state spending, raises the gas tax, fights over state-provided health care and requires paid family leave of businesses during the next two years.

With all that on the line, independent spenders — fueled by rich Democrats and Republicans, business interests and unions — are running television ads, cluttering mailboxes and targeting voters in key districts anywhere they can find them.

Already, a House race that features a rematch between former DFL Rep. Zach Dorholt and Republican Rep. Jim Knoblach has had nearly $300,000 dumped on it by outside groups, according to a Pioneer Press analysis of reports filed this week. Two years ago, that race in the St. Cloud area was one of the state’s most expensive — reaching nearly $1 million in spending in the district of about 40,000 people.

“It’s irritating. I don’t want any of it. I don’t care if it supports me or is against me…people in our district they’re angry they’re sick and tired of it,” said Dorholt. The St. Cloud race has been one of the most expensive in the state in each election as it flips back and forth from Republican to Democratic control.

Lakeville Rep. Roz Peterson, a Republican, knows what running in a targeted district is like, too. She is running for the third time — she lost the first time she ran and managed to unseat an incumbent Democrat two years ago. This year she is already hearing about the ads as she works the district.

Voters, she said, have told her about “ads on their weather apps or ads on Facebook and other places like that are maybe not that traditional.”

Already, outside groups have spent more than $200,000 in the race to represent the Burnsville and Lakeville district, making it one of the 10 most expensive races in the state.

“We’re definitely seeing it. It’s been mail, it’s been digital, it’s been cable buys. It’s a little frustrating. It definitely makes it a challenge to make sure we are getting our message out,” said Lindsay Port, the Democrat running against Peterson.

Joining the St. Cloud and Lakeville area district cash-rich fights are House races in Red Wing, Minnetonka, Willmar and Faribault. Senate races in Minnetonka, St. Cloud, Champlain and Eden Prairie have also seen big bucks.

The spending by outside groups dwarfs the money candidates have spent themselves. Candidates across the state, including those who ran and lost in primaries, have spent about $2 million so far this year.

The $5.1 million spent by outside groups does not include everything floating down on legislative districts. Any campaigning done by political non-profits, like that from Americans for Prosperity, is not reported to the state in campaign finance reports.

And the cash already spent for — or against — legislative candidates is only a fraction of the total money that big-spending groups have raised so far this year. Some have high expenses, have transferred money raised to like-minded allies or are waiting to spend until the final weeks before the election.

The Minnesota House Republican and Democratic committees have a nearly equal amount of money waiting to be spent. The Republican group clocked in with $1.3 million in the bank; the Democratic group has about $1.2 million. The partisan balance is even less in the Senate campaigns: The Democrats have about $1.3 million, the Republican committee about $300,000 in cash.

As has been the case for years, the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has spent and raised far more than its Republican Party, which has struggled with debt left by past leadership. The DFL has $400,000 left in its state committee and has spent about $4.1 million. The state Republican Party has $90,000 and spent about $900,000 and has about $300,000 in debt in its state committee.

While the parties play a significant role in spending money on House and Senate races, outside groups, not political parties, tend to be among the loudest voices in advertisements for and against those who would join the Legislature.

Although many Democratic-leaning groups spend money on races, the Alliance for a Better Minnesota leads the pack. It gathers donations from wealthy Minnesotans, unions and others to spend on races. In preparation for this year’s legislative fight, it has already raised more than

$4 million.

No single Republican-leaning group comes close to that level of fundraising. Republican efforts are more diffuse, according to filings made available on Wednesday. In sum, Pro Jobs Majority, the Minnesota Action Network, the Northstar Leadership Fund and the Freedom Club, all of which favor Republicans, have raised more than $2.2 million.