Sanders asks supporters to vote for Clinton

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sought to direct his supporters toward issues, not personalities, and to bring their excitement to Hillary Clinton in a pair of Minnesota rallies on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

"I speak only for myself, I got a little bit tired of hearing about personality, and 'We don’t like Hillary. We don’t like Trump.' Let’s focus on the real issues facing the American people," Sanders said.

At a University of Minnesota rally in Minneapolis, the Vermont U.S. senator listed Republican Donald Trump’s attributes to elicit boos and Clinton’s policy positions to bring forth cheers. After 30 minutes of compare and contrast, Sanders made the ask:

"I ask all of you in the next five weeks, not only to come out and vote, not only to get your friends to come out and vote, but to do everything you can to make certain that Hillary Clinton is the next president of the United States," Sanders said.

After the Minneapolis visit, Sanders headed to the University of Minnesota Duluth, where another mostly young crowd awaited him.

Despite a lead in most national and Minnesota polls, Clinton has struggled. Young people, who gave Sanders massive support, have been slow to back the Democratic presidential nominee. In Democratic-leaning northern Minnesota, which gave the vast majority of their votes to Sanders in the March caucuses, there’s a tight contest between Trump and Clinton.

For Clinton, there is still some persuading to do in the state that has voted for Democrats in the last 10 presidential elections.

Convincing others was a familiar theme many of those in the crowd of about 2,700 in Minneapolis. While most of the Sanders rally attendees said they are willing, even happy, to support Clinton in November, they know Democrats who are less excited.

Eighteen-year-old Jules Pivec, a University of Minnesota student, said that both Sanders and Clinton are her heroes.

"I have friends that I am trying to convince," Pivec said. "With the debates, many are coming around."

Charlie Larkin, 70, Minneapolis, has a similar tale. He wholeheartedly supports Clinton but said he was concerned.

"I hope he can redirect the energy of the people,” he said. “I hope that he can get them to recommit."

"What a surprise, with polls showing support for Hillary in the basement with millennial voters, her campaign sends Bernie Sanders to Minnesota to manufacture a portrait of enthusiasm for her candidacy," said Andy Post of the Trump campaign. "Well guess what, Hillary? Millennial voters are deserting you, not just because we know what you really think of us."

For those seeing Sanders in Minneapolis, the excitement appeared real.

His walk on stage was greeted with cheers that rang the ears of those in Northrop Memorial Auditorium. During his speech, Sanders paused multiple times as the audience roared in approval for debt-free college, gender and racial equity as Sanders praised diversity as one of America’s greatest qualities. The senator urged listeners to continue the "movement" after Election Day, drawing a spirited response from the crowd.

Asked his thoughts about those who feel his Clinton support was a betrayal, Sanders told the Pioneer Press that people were entitled to their opinions, but he disagreed.

"I’m sure the overwhelming majority of people understand that it is absolutely imperative we do everything we can to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said in a brief interview. "I’m sure there’s some people who will disagree with me. That’s politics, that’s democracy. I respect that. But I would also hope that people think hard about what America will look like if Donald Trump is elected."

In recent weeks, Sanders has made that case again and again. In Ohio, in Michigan, in Maine, the senator sought to bring along potentially recalcitrant Democrats.

Although some of his supporters have dwelled on the "if only" scenario of a Sanders vs. Trump contest, the senator said he is unwilling to play that game.

"I don’t want to break bad news to you: I’m not in there. Hillary Clinton is the candidate," he said.

Sanders said he believes that new voters have been turned off by the negativity of the campaign.

"What Secretary Clinton has got to do, and I know she’s tried to do, and sometimes the media is not cooperative, is talk about real issues," Sanders said. "The main point I tried to make today is if you look at the issues facing the middle class and working families, no doubt in my mind that Secretary Clinton is far, far, far away the superior candidate."

Unlike in battleground states, neither Clinton nor Trump has had large public rallies in Minnesota. Trump visited Minnesota in August for a fundraiser but has not come back since. Clinton herself has not been in recent months either.

Last month, Clinton's vice presidential pick, Tim Kaine, visited the state to meet with students and raise money. On Thursday, Chelsea Clinton will host events in Minneapolis and St. Paul to encourage Minnesotans to vote early.

David Montgomery, Brian Edwards and Forum News Service contributed to this report.