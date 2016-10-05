County, city candidates event is Oct. 13

WORTHINGTON -- The Governmental Affairs Committee of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce will host a forum between Nobles County Commissioner and Worthington City Council general election candidates on Oct. 13 in the band room at the Worthington High School.

Nobles County Commissioner District 1 candidates Marv Zylstra and Justin Ahlers will begin the forum at 6:30 p.m. with District 4 Commissioner Bob Demuth Jr. and District 3 Commissioner Matt Widboom, who are both running unopposed, are also being given an opportunity to speak.

The Worthington City Council forum will begin at 7 p.m. Ward 1 candidates Rod Sankey, Chris Kielblock and Alan Oberloh will join At-Large candidates Diane Graber, Jessica Velasco and Chad Cummings in a forum discussion. Ward 2 candidate Amy Ernst, who is running unopposed, will also be given an opportunity to speak.

The forum is open to the public, and will also be broadcast in its entirety on AM 730 KWOA and FM 104.3. It will also be available on WGTN TV3.

Questions for the candidates can be emailed to wcofc@worthingtonmnchamber.com or faxed to 372-2872 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.