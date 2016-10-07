Schomacker facing Woods in bid for fourth District 22A term

Editor’s note: The following are written responses to questions posed to the Minnesota District 22A House candidates; they are published in the form they are received and not edited.

Joe Schomacker

Occupation: Small business owner (Schomacker Cleaning, Schomacker Flooring & Appliance), and Resource Development Director for the Good Samaritan Societies of Luverne and Pipestone

Current residence: Luverne

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek? I am a lifelong resident of Southwest Minnesota and share the values of the my friends and neighbors across the region. As a small business owner and I understand the struggle of creating jobs, keeping up with government mandates, hiring a strong workforce, and competing with Sioux Falls to help our region stay strong. I have a vested interest in Southwest Minnesota’s future and I want it to be a good one to work in and to live in.

In my six years in the legislature, I’ve seen good work done and I’ve seen some pretty ugly scenes. In the end, I have learned how to work for Southwest Minnesota whether the legislature is all Republican, all Democratic, or a mix of the two.

As Chair of the Aging and Long Term Care Committee in the House, I had a great opportunity to reform the way we pay for nursing home services in this state. It was a problem that politicians have been complaining about for nearly 30 years, and after finding a solution and getting the necessary people on board, we were successful in achieving rates that help pay a better wage to employees and guarantees quality care is provided.

What are your top priorities in state government? Almost everywhere I talk to business owners around our district I hear about the trouble they have to find good help. Help wanted signs are posted all over the place but few applications come in. All too frequently, a call back to the applicant for an interview won’t be returned. A job offer is made and the new hire just doesn’t show up for work. Workforce development needs to be a priority in this next legislative session.

Healthcare is another big area of concern that I hear from constituents, and the cost of health insurance premiums. They feel like they’re paying more each year and getting less in coverage, and they’re right. While reform efforts to MNSure have been proposed and met with steep opposition, it’s my hope that with how our current system is now trending that it will move reform opposition away from its entrenchment.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities. Workforce development provides for a lot of opportunities. Helping school districts develop curriculum on skill building for trade jobs, creating more awareness and encourage enrollment in two-year programs like Minnesota West, and helping effective programs like our Adult Basic Education curriculum will move us in the right direction of getting people in.

We also need to take a new approach to work support programs to make sure they actually do support work. When someone can’t cover an extra shift that week at work because they’ll lose one safety net benefit or another, we have a system where you can’t get ahead. All or nothing doesn’t work, we need to have a gradual adjustment that allows people to work more without them feeling punished for doing so.

With health insurance rates, we need to have more providers in the system to cover the high-risk population. With insurance companies leaving the individual market, it concentrates the high-risk and more expensive patients into the pools that are left, forcing rates to go higher to try and make up the difference. And MNSure as an operating agency shouldn’t benefit from the rate hikes as they do with their premium tax. When rates go up, so does their operating budget. That arrangement needs to end and more insurance companies need to be brought back into the market.

Laura Woods

Occupation: SSD, former CNA, OT and PT assistant, retired Direct Support Professional, former radio announcer. Graduated from Luverne High School '85; Southwest State University '85-'86; Southeast Tech '94

Current residence: Luverne

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek? My qualifications for being State Representative for this area are varied and complex. I caucused for Bernie Sanders in Rock Co., and have watched the past session end in disaster. I have great love and passion for Southwest Minnesota, this is my home. I have driven the poor roads, gone over the lousy bridges, and am willing to work very hard to be a true representative of SW Minnesota values and fight for our voice to be heard in St. Paul. I have the ferocity and love that a single parent can bring to the table, willing to work hard to serve you, the people of southwest Minnesota. Let me use my mind to work for you, find new solutions to old problems, and provide a safe, healthy place for residents and visitors alike.

What are your top priorities in state government? My top priorities are a fair and comprehensive bonding bill, build new opportunities for all Minnesotans to get ahead, and increasing opportunities for higher education for all.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities. I plan on achieving this by working closely with my constituents and local leaders to make sure your voice is heard.