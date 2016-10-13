Costs for 250,000 Minnesotans are slated to increase by up to 66 percent next year with sharply increased deductibles and even denial of out-of-state coverage. Premium costs of $26,000 and more per year and deductibles of over $10,000 are placing families in unexpected financial peril.

"It’s a very serious problem," Governor Dayton said Wednesday. "The reality is the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for an increasing number of people.”

Commissioner of Commerce Mike Rothman also acknowledged what he called an “emergency situation.”

Those cost increases are brought about because high medical need people are now mixed with those with lower needs. To remedy this, the pair propose a new, updated "reinsurance pool" plan, modeled after what has been successful in Alaska. This idea also has similarities to Minnesota’s successful program that was unfortunately abolished by the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare (ACA).

"The ACA has failed to live up to every one of its promises,” Abeler said. “We were told we could keep our doctor, keep our health plan and save a lot of money. It is exactly the opposite. This is unacceptable, and we need to fix it this year to rescue these families. Committees should get to work promptly to craft our own Minnesota solution. Then Gov. Dayton should call us back on Nov. 9 to finish the job. "

A Minnesota version of The Alaska Plan would help cover the people facing these crushingly high cost increases, making it affordable for them. There are a lot of details to be worked out, but if all the state and federal elected officials work together quickly, it can be done. Other ideas can be considered as well.

“Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are facing impossible health insurance cost increases,” Hamilton said. “They will be restricted to very few doctors and clinics. We can’t leave them out to dry. Now families are facing prices that will force them to choose between food, housing and health care. Minnesotans expect us to act, and they don't have time to wait.”