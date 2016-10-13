State candidate forum set for Tuesday

Because of a prior commitment, District 22A Rep. Joe Schomacker is unavailable, but his opponent Laura Woods will attend. In District 22B, Rep. Rod Hamilton will attend, along with opponent Kirby Kruse.

The forum is open to the public, and will be broadcast in its entirety on AM 730 KWOA and FM 100.3. It will also be aired on WGTN TV3.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted by emailing wcofc@worthingtonmnchamber.com or sending a fax to 372-2872.