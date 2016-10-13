No Hagedorn-Walz debate currently scheduled

Hagedorn issued a press release Wednesday requesting Walz confirm his attendance at a planned Oct. 25 congressional debate in Worthington. The debate was to be organized by the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.

The Chamber reported Thursday that the Walz campaign had previously indicated the incumbent Democratic congressman was unavailable for an Oct. 25 debate. No other debate time has been scheduled.

First Congressional District debates have already taken place in Mankato, Winona and Rochester.