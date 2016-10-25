Candidate debates to air Thursday on public TV

The debates will be broadcast live from Pioneer Public TV’s studios in Appleton and will be hosted by Eighth Judicial District Judge Amy Doll. Viewers will be able to call (1-800-726-3178), tweet (@PioneerPublicTV ) or email questions (yourtv@pioneer.org) to the candidates during the debates. For more information, contact Patrick Moore, Communications Director at (320) 841-1487 or pmoore@pioneer.org.

At 7 p.m., House Dist. 22A candidate Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne,will debate Laura Woods, DFL-Luverne.

At 8 p.m., House Dist. 22B candidate Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, will debate Kirby Kruse, DFL-Windom.

At 9 p.m., Senate Dist. 22 candidates Bill Weber, R-Luverne, will debate Brian Abrahamson, DFL-Luverne.

A livestream of the debates will be avialable for viewing on Pioneer’s website, pioneer.org/live. Recordings of the debates will be posted online to pioneer.org/meet-the-candidates by noon on the Friday after the debates are broadcast.