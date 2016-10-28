The communication issue came to a head Wednesday, Oct. 26, when Gov. Mark Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt talked about each other, but not to each other.

At one point, after saying he may call for Dayton to resign, Daudt said he should call Dayton on the telephone. Moments later, the speaker said he wanted Dayton to call him: "Pick up the damn phone."

The two had not talked for weeks, and late Thursday afternoon Daudt had not returned a call Dayton made to him hours earlier, the governor's office reported. Dayton wanted to talk to Daudt about a proposal to reduce health insurance premiums for Minnesotans who buy individual health insurance policies.

While the telephones remained cool, printers and Internet connections were hot as letters went back and forth between Dayton and Daudt, with copies landing in reporters' inboxes.

There is lots of talk behind the scenes, including by Republicans, that it is good politically for Daudt and the GOP to not engage with Democrat Dayton before the election. Republicans feel they can get a lot of traction blaming Democrats for sky-high insurance premiums.

In a recent Forum News Service interview about legislative campaigns, Daudt pivoted to talk about insurance cost on every question, no matter how far removed from insurance. He said he barely was campaigning any more, spending most of his time on the insurance issue.

Meetings the GOP set up around the state highlighted the problem.

Just before the news conference in which he asked Dayton to call, Daudt told a couple reporters that he planned to respond to the governor's comments about a transportation controversy, not argue his point on insurance costs. Then, he almost immediately wondered aloud how long it would take him to switch from transportation to insurance.

In the news conference, the transition was not long: He took 24 seconds to change the subject.

Dayton to tackle Halloween

The governor could be excused if he decided not to celebrate Halloween this year.

After all, the Democratic Minnesota governor needs to work on plans to reduce health insurance premiums, support Democrats running in the Nov. 8 election and deal with countless other state government and political issues. But he wore a big smile the other day when asked after a serious news conference about his Halloween costume.

"I'm going as Chad Greenway," the Minnesota Vikings star linebacker, Dayton said.

Just before Dayton opens the gates at his official residence to trick or treaters Monday, he is recording a Vikings video.

"I will be sitting out on the door step," Dayton promised. "One of the best parts of my job."

The governor's St. Paul home will be open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with a variety of companies (mostly Minnesota based) donating treats ranging from candy to apples. Visitors also will be treated to hot apple cider while visiting the home at 1006 Summit Ave.

Vilsack for chief?

An agriculture guy could be Hillary Clinton's chief of staff if she wins the presidential election.

Politico reports that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is on the very short list for that important position. The former Iowa governor is a long-time Clinton family friend.

Vilsack has campaigned for Clinton, especially in farm country. He has said that he does not want to continue as ag secretary, a position he has held throughout Barack Obama's time in the White House.

Farmers like Trump

It is no surprise to political observers, but Republican Donald Trump is farmers' choice for president.

Agri-Pulse Communications commissioned a poll that showed Trump would get 55 percent of farmer votes and Clinton 18 percent. Fifteen percent were undecided, with the rest going to other candidates or refusing to tell pollsters where they stood.

The poll found that nearly 65 percent of farmers are very dissatisfied with the direction the country is taking, and about 22 percent more somewhat dissatisfied. It also showed that 67 percent of those responding to the poll are Republican.

Funds for renewables

Minnesota is to receive $14.6 million to help farmers lower energy costs and increase renewable energy use.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program provides grants and loans.

"The Rural Energy for America Program provides Minnesota’s farmers with the ability to make energy-efficiency improvements that help our environment and rural communities," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said.

With one in five Minnesota jobs tied to agriculture, U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said, the federal funds should help the state's economy.