Outside groups turning local legislative races negative

Longtime Rep. Paul Marquart, a DFLer from Dilworth, says this is the worst campaign climate he’s seen.

Maybe it’s the low tone set by the national presidential campaign, or it could be there’s more money floating around in Minnesota because there are few major state races on the ballot. Or maybe it’s just that the PACs believe that going negative works, he said.

The Twin Cities-based Jobs Coalition PAC has spent about $100,000 so far in advertising against Marquart, he said. About $60,000 of that on TV ads and much of the rest on one-page color flyers delivered in the mail.

“It’s all false or misleading or distorted, every single bit of it,” he said. “The ads are all negative.”

The barrage is especially ironic since Marquart has always eschewed negative advertising, refusing to engage in it himself and discouraging it from groups that support him.

“I have always condemned negative advertising,” he said. “People are really getting sick and tired of this national politics that has transcended to our local races.”

Minnesota Democrats, of course, have PAC supporters of their own, but none have been very active in the local legislative races.

Marquart’s Republican opponent, Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley of Detroit Lakes, says the independent ads he has seen in his race seem to be mostly based on the issues.

“I don’t believe this race has scraped the bottom,” he said. “I have received less feedback than I would have expected.” On the other hand, he added, “I’ve seen some pretty sleazy things in the Senate race for District 4.”

That race, between incumbent DFL Sen. Kent Eken of Twin Valley and Republican challenger James Leiman, the Ada city administrator, has seen a flood of negative advertising from the right-leaning Freedom Club PAC and the DFL party.

Leiman could not be reached for comment Friday, but Eken said the Freedom Club PAC has spent more than $100,000 advertising against him this year.

“It’s been an awfully negative campaign year, all the way around,” he said.

This is the fourth time he has been targeted by outside groups in seven races, he said.

“If the outside groups decide not to get involved, it’s a much quieter, nicer race,” he said. “The outside groups are nasty, negative and don’t have a lot of respect for the truth,” he said. “The end goal is just to win – they spend so much they just overwhelm the candidate.”

Eken figures they have spent about $200,000 against him so far this year. He is limited to spending about $94,000 as a senate candidate, because he accepted public financing and has spending caps.

“Until recently, the Freedom Club had spent more against me than any other DFL candidate in the state,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly why, but I have been pretty vocal about shutting down some tax loopholes that wealthy people have enjoyed. They should be treated like working people.”

Eken is most irked by claims that he voted to raise legislator salaries by 35 percent.

There was no pay increase, he said, because he successfully insisted the measure be taken out of the larger bill in conference committee.

Instead, DFL leaders agreed to support his constitutional amendment, now on the ballot, to have an independent commission set lawmaker salaries.

PACs can spend unlimited amounts, thanks to the Citizens United decision by the U.S. Supreme Court – a terrible decision that has become a threat to democracy, he said.

“It’s a huge issue because it goes to the heart of who controls our government,” he said. “If you allow government to be sold to the highest bidder, the power goes to the deepest pockets and erodes our democratic system.”

The issue could well be decided by the next president, who will nominate a justice to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, he said.