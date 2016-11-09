Walz, Hagedorn running neck and neck
A rematch between incumbent DFL Rep. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Jim Hagedorn was way too close to call early Wednesday morning in the race to represent Minnesota in the First District of the U.S House of Representatives.
Walz, a former Mankato school teacher and retired command sergeant major in the National Guard, is seeking his sixth term in the U.S. House. With 657 of 697 precincts reporting late Tuesday, Walz had 159,111 votes -- or 49.96 percent -- in clinging to an extremely slight advantage.
Hagedorn, a Blue Earth businessman who lost to Walz by a 54-46 percent margin in 2014, was proving to be much more competitive this time around. Hagedorn had garnered 159,090 votes, or 49.96 percent, by 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.