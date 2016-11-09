Incumbent Republicans roll to wins in area state races

Weber, R-Luverne, a real estate broker and appraiser with 16 years of local government experience prior to his initial election to the Minnesota District 22 Senate seat in 2012, won a second term by outdistancing DFL challenger Brian Abrahamson. With all198 precincts reporting, Weber had garnered 25,770 votes (70.20 percent) compared to 10,910 (29.72 percent) for Abrahamson.

“As we look at a new session, a lot of how we proceed at this point is what the final (Senate) makeup is,” Weber said Tuesday night. “Obviously, if we have something that doesn’t get finished in a special session, we need to deal with a bonding bill and a tax bill, and probably one of the biggest issues will be the health insurance debacle that’s out there.”

Weber said issues regarding health care are going to have to be confronted at every level of government, including federal.

“There are people that might not have a policy at the end of the year,” Weber said, citing soaring health insurance costs. “In our corner of the state, that’s created a tremendous amount of angst and uncertainty.”.

Weber also said a bonding bill will be important for Lewis & Clark Regional Water System funding, as well as transportation money for road and bridge repairs. Weber said he’s also hopeful to advance legislation he previously proposed that gets the state more involved with helping school districts provide vocational training for their high school students.

“I’d like to thank the people of Senate District 22,” Weber said. “We have a very large district, and I’ve been from one corner to another visiting with a lot of people and a lot of organizations and I want to thank them for their support.. I certainly look forward to serving them for another four years, and anyone has issues that are concerns, they should not hesitate to contact me.”

In the House, District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, won his eighth two-year term Tuesday, toppling DFL challenger Kirby Kruse of Windom. Hamilton, who counts chairing the House Agriculture Finance Committee among his many responsibilities at the Capitol, is employed by Christensen Farms in Mountain Lake.

With all 88 precincts counted, Hamilton had 69.48 percent of the vote (11,890 votes). Kruse, a former Windom council member and mayor, had 5,207 votes (30.43 percent).

“I would like to thank the voters of District 22B for placing their trust in me,” Hamilton said. “It is truly an honor. I would also like to thank Mr. Kirby Kruse for the friendly, thoughtful and competitive campaign. It has been a pleasure to get to know Kirby and his family -- Kirby is a good man.

“Over the next two years, let's all work together on the final push to complete Highway 60 and Lewis and Clark,” Hamilton added. “As always, anyone should contact me if I can be of any assistance in the future.”

Schomacker, R-Luverne, was elected to his fourth two-year term to the Minnesota House Tuesday night with a convincing win over Democratic challenger Laura Woods, 71.98 percent (14,317 votes) to 27.97 percent (5,564 votes_ with 110 of 110 precincts reporting.

Schomacker, who serves on two health and human services committees, said his top priority as a legislator is addressing the MnSURE health insurance debacle.

Schomacker may not have to wait until the start of the 2017 legislative session on Jan. 3 to push for a fix, noting that he anticipates a one- or two-day lame duck session yet this month to put a Band-Aid on MnSURE.

With the state’s November budget forecast slated for release the first week in December, Schomacker said a third of any state surplus at that time has to go into reserves. With $800 to $900 million left on the books when the 2016 session ended because of a failed tax bill, Schomacker said action must be taken before the forecast is released or roughly $300 million will go into reserves.

A meeting in November would allow the lame duck legislature to use those funds to address problems with MnSURE, and possibly work on tax reform.

“We’ll see how much it’s going to cost us to bail out MnSURE and see if there’s any room for tax reform,” Schomacker said. “Those will continue to be priorities moving forward.”

In the 2017 session, Schomacker anticipates there will be a lot of discussion again regarding transportation. Now that the southwest light rail is off the table, he said, “I think we’ll be able to find a transportation solution coming up in the next session.”

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water project, which had hoped to get funds from a state bonding bill, which also failed in the 2016 session, will also be up for discussion at the capitol.

“I think we could even get (a bonding bill) done in a lame duck session,” Schomacker said. “It could be like the tax bill and the MnSURE fix that gets wrapped up in a one- or two-day session.”