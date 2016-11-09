Walz survives rematch with Hagedorn; wins by 2,500 votes

Walz will return to Washington to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, but the outcome of Tuesday’s election was just about as close as possible. The former teacher from Mankato -- he’s also a military veteran -- eked out a razor-thin win over Republican challenger Jim Hagedorn of Blue Earth.

Unofficial results Wednesday had Walz capturing 169,080 votes, or a shade over 50 percent of the total. Hagedorn, by comparison, had a total of 166,533, or nearly 50 percent.

Tuesday’s Walz-Hagedorn race was a rematch of the 2014 contest between the two candidates. On that occasion, Walz was elected by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent.

“I am honored and humbled to continue to serve southern MN,” Walz wrote on Twitter at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Tomorrow, we have healing and work to do.”

Walz campaign manager Terry Morrow said Wednesday afternoon that Walz planned to speak to media outlets about the election today. Hagedorn had not issued any comments about the race as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, though he did tell the Rochester Post-Bulletin late Tuesday that he felt optimistic that the contest would be close.

"We told people — whoever would listen," Hagedorn told the newspaper.