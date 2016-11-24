Schomacker was recently elected to his fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He previously served as chairman of the Minnesota House Aging and Long Term Care Policy Committee.

"It's a great privilege to represent southwest Minnesota in the legislature and a sincere honor to serve as the health and human services reform committee chair in the upcoming session,” Schomacker said. “We have significant challenges ahead of us as a state in terms of health insurance and the cost of care. I look forward to working with those looking to be part of the solution."

As HHS Reform Committee chairman, Schomacker will also oversee the subcommittees on Aging and Long Term Care as well as Childcare Access and Affordability.