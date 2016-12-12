After more than two decades in the Marine Corps and seven terms representing Minnesota’s suburban and rural 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House, the freedom to talk as he wished is not yet full.

“I’ve had a lot of years of constraining myself,” Kline said, looking relaxed in a plaid flannel shirt. “I’m not likely to just cut loose right here this morning.”

During his last group sit-down with Minnesota reporters at Keys Cafe, Kline was as forthright as he felt comfortable in what he called his “farewell media tour.” His House seat is a prize he dearly wanted — he lost election twice before winning it in 2002 — and one he is happy to bid adieu even though for the first time in his Washington career, Republicans will have control of the House, the Senate and the presidency.

“I don’t have any second thoughts on that. I don’t regret it all,” he said.

WASHINGTON TRANSITION

Kline, who became the chairman of the Education and the Workforce Committee and was term-limited out of a chairmanship, said it will not be as easy as it appears to get things done, even in a Republican-dominated Congress.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit of frustration that says ‘Well, you got everything, get that done,’ ” Kline said. But without 60 votes in the Senate — Republicans will have 52 votes — he said some agenda items might be a bit more slow-going.

Kline does believe there will be an overhaul of the tax code, long a Republican priority, early on, but even that might not be easily accomplished.

“You have to work to get bipartisan buy-in so you may not be getting everything you want,” he said. Further, he said: “Every time you try to simplify the tax code, you are in for a fight. OK, I think it’s a fight worth having.”

Tax loopholes and complications tend to benefit one group or another, and Democrats often perceive Republican tax tinkering as designed to benefit the wealthy. President-elect Donald Trump’s tax plan could lower taxes for many, with the biggest benefits to those who pay the most, including businesses, and require deep cuts in the federal budget.

Kline also predicted that many of Democratic President Barack Obama’s executive orders may not be long-lived and that the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, will quickly be repealed. Kline, who worked in the House on the “replace” side of “repeal and replace,” said Washington may approve a repeal of the health care law with a long transition period, during which the replacement would be crafted.

That replacement, he said, should have bipartisan support as well.

Indeed, Kline, throughout breakfast, stressed the need to work with political opponents. Although his voting record is nearly as conservative as they come, he managed to repeatedly win a House district that favored Obama, and he was an architect of the rewrite of the No Child Left Behind education law.

“What I decided was that I had conservative principles that I wanted to advance and I would have to accept that I couldn’t advance them all the way to the end zone. If I could use the football analogy, I’d have to just move the chains. Just move it forward,” he said. “I think it’s important to do that, and it’s that philosophy that let me get some things done.”

ON TRUMP

Predicting presidential elections correctly is not something Kline — or many others — did well.

“I was boldly forecasting more than a year ago that Donald Trump would never be my party’s nominee and he couldn’t win. I didn’t see what he did and that there was a nerve to be touched,” Kline said.

While his election was a surprise, Kline said he is not surprised at some of Trump’s recent pronouncements.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the CIA concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government used computer hackers to try to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

Even as lawmakers from both parties called for further investigation, Trump dismissed the assessment as “ridiculous” and said of intelligence briefings that “I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”

Asked about Trump’s reaction, Kline said Trump is “learning.”

“He is learning he is in a different place now than he was in the campaign as far as his understanding of the intelligence community,” Kline said. “I understand he is going to say things depending on where he is in this learning process. So I’m not a whole lot surprised when he says something, just thinking through where he is.”

It should be clear, however, that cyberattacks are a real threat and some of them come from Russia, Kline said.

“Putin is a thug. He’s done very hurtful things,” Kline said. “Should we have better relations with countries? Always … but it’s real hard in the case with Russia because of Putin right now.”

Kline said he has been buoyed by Trump’s Cabinet picks — singling out proposed Defense Secretary James Mattis and proposed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for repeated praise. Both are retired Marine Corps generals.

“I’ve been very pleased with his choices — very accomplished, capable folks who are not real ideologues, for the most part,” Kline said.

REALLY, TRULY RETIRED

Although Kline himself occasionally won mention as a possible Trump pick for an administration post, there were never any serious discussions of an appointment. He said some people — not from Trump Tower, where the transition is being planned — asked him whether he would consider a labor or education job in the administration.

“My answer was no, and I’d rather not be asked officially,” said Kline, 69.

During his 14 years in Congress, Kline became a go-to player on some issues of labor, education and the military, but he said he is largely done with that world.

During the hour-long discussion, Kline talked passionately about the successful, bipartisan work to replace the No Child Left Behind law and the urgent need to fix multistate pension plans. But he was equally, if not more, effusive about his new puppy, Lucy. The pup is currently in intense training to become an expert hunting dog. She will be home for the holidays but then returns to boarding school/boot camp to earn what Kline called her “Ph.D.” in things canine hunters should know.

For Kline, the puppy is a symbol of retirement and, for others, a confirmation that when he says his time will not be spent in constant politics, he means it.

“I’m planning to retire. I want to do retirement things,” Kline said.

He gave a hard “no” when asked whether he would run for anything again. Despite that, he said he is happy to act as an informal adviser to Minnesota and other Republicans who may come seeking his counsel and may serve on a nonprofit board or, more profitably, on a corporate board or two.

But his much of his time will be in other pursuits — he plans to travel with his wife, and a new truck and canoe may join his new puppy in his retired state.

“I’m not leaving Congress to go to work full time,” he said.