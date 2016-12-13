A news release from the governor’s office said the two discussed “ways to begin rebuilding the relationship between the state” and the tribe. The meeting was held at the Morton County-Mandan Law Enforcement Center and included five other members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council, along with Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, state Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis, Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schulz and the leaders of the North Dakota National Guard and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann and Col. Michael Gerhart Jr.

Dalrymple’s spokesman Jeff Zent said the governor requested the meeting.

“The meeting was constructive, an important step toward rebuilding long-term relationships,” Dalrymple said in a statement. “It was also helpful to discuss the public safety concerns surrounding the pipeline protest camp on federal property.”

‘Far from over’

The monthslong protest over the 1,170-mile oil pipeline stemmed from objections raised by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which argued it would disturb sacred sites and threaten its drinking water. Energy Transfer Partners is the company building the pipeline, which would run from western North Dakota to Illinois.

According to the news release sent by the governor’s office Tuesday morning, Archambault said the main protest camp in southern Morton County may be completely vacated by Jan. 1. But the Associated Press reported Tuesday that Archambault said some in the camp plan to stay the winter.

Archambault did not return a voicemail message Tuesday afternoon.

The population of the protest camp has been reduced to about 300 people from a peak of nearly 10,000, according to the governor’s office.

Archambault asked protesters to leave last week after the Department of the Army said it would not approve an easement allowing the pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe. An Army official called for a full Environmental Impact Statement with additional review of alternate routes for the Missouri River crossing.

In a Sunday post on Indian Country Today Media Network’s website, Archambault asked protesters, whom he refers to as “water protectors,” to “pivot” their advocacy toward “holding the government accountable with respect to the EIS and our court battles.”

“This is far from over,” the post added. Archambault said he welcomes a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and his nominee to lead the Department of the Interior.

Democratic State Rep. Marvin Nelson, chairman of the interim Tribal and State Relations Committee, said he was encouraged by the meeting between tribal and state officials, but he was “clueless as to why it took so long.”

“I thought that’s where people would start, because I think we could’ve made some headway a long time ago,” he said. Nelson was also the Democratic candidate for governor this year.

Zent said there has been “continuous communications with the chairman and with the governor.” He was unsure if they had met face to face over the protests before Monday.

“Throughout this entire ordeal, a large part of their conversation has been about maintaining public safety,” Zent said. “The meeting last night was focused on long-term relationships.”

Gov.-elect Doug Burgum, who will take office Thursday, met with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council in May, has spoken with Archambault “and will have more to say after he takes office,” Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in an email.

Backwater Bridge

Dalrymple and Archambault agreed there should be an effort to provide a “safe and secure area” around the Backwater Bridge so the state Department of Transportation can analyze its structural integrity. That bridge was closed in late October after a fire set by protesters.

Under the leaders’ plan, the Bureau of Indian Affairs would help maintain safety on the bridge while a test is conducted, and the bridge would be reopened after testing and necessary repairs are made.

“Both leaders agreed that the reopening of the Backwater Bridge will be a strong signal of cooperation to return area living conditions to a more normal state,” the news release said.

Dalrymple said the two sides “must look beyond current tensions surrounding this pipeline project and value the relationships that are critical to advancing the important work of the state and the Standing Rock Tribal Council.”