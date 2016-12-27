On that same day, Sen. Paul Gazelka, who will lead Senate Republicans in the majority next year, was circumspect.

“My hope is that we can all take advantage of the holidays to relax and hit the reset button,” he said.

His statement had no bitter blaming, no partisan shots. Instead, the father of five in the unexpected position of incoming senate majority leader expressed general disappointment.

That is a sign of how the Capitol’s newest leader wants to lead the 34 Republican members in the 67-member senate. The rail-thin basketball coach promises to operate as leader without cantankerousness and with a clear focus on basic issues.

“I’m a better bridge builder than a bomb thrower,” he said.

UNEXPECTED LEADER

Known around the Capitol as an earnest and very conservative lawmaker, Gazelka comes to the leader position through a fluke of voters’ will.

On November’s Election Day, voters strengthened the Republican Party's Minnesota House majority and gave Republicans control of the state Senate. Despite those GOP victories, Republicans in the Senate lost their leader.

Senate Minority Leader David Hann, of Eden Prairie, was long expected to become the senate majority leader in the event that Republicans took over the Senate. Hann lost his seat in November. If given a choice between his own victory and a Republican Senate, he said: “I’d take the majority every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Gazelka, who had been an assistant leader in the Senate, said he didn’t imagine the possibility that Hann would lose and the Republicans would gain the Senate.

He went to bed knowing Hann had lost. When he woke up and saw the Senate had swung, his wife suggested Gazelka should run for leader. He started making calls.

“I decided within a couple hours after I got up, I would offer,” Gazelka said.

The next day, Gazelka was elected leader.

'THE MAIN THING'

Since his elevation, Gazelka has repeatedly stressed that he will keep Republicans’ efforts targeted.

“We are going to focus on the main thing being the main thing. And that’s health care reform and relief, a transportation bill — without a gas tax increase — and hopefully, tax relief,” he said at a recent forum.

That focus may be politically helpful. With just a one-vote margin over Democrats in the Senate, Republicans cannot afford any defections.

"He has been pretty careful to say they are not going to take on stuff they don’t have 34 votes for. ... Any one person in their caucus has tremendous power right now," said Sen. Tom Bakk, a Cook DFLer who led the Senate in the majority and will become senate minority leader next year.

The focus may also be a reflection of the voters' reaction in recent elections.

The 2010 election created GOP majorities in the state House and in the state Senate for a redistricting-limited two-year term. During those two years, the Republican House and Senate approved a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage and one requiring photo IDs for voters, and battled with Dayton over the budget, leading to the state’s longest government shutdown.

In 2012, voters rejected both of the constitutional amendments and put Democrats in charge of the state House and Senate. The Democrats quickly approved a tax increase, ushered in the state's adoption of the federal Affordable Care Act and legalized same-sex marriage. Voters put Republicans back in control of the House two years later and the Senate this November.

The focus on the "main thing" may come as a surprise from Gazelka. He has long been among the Christian conservative leaders in the Legislature.

He wrote a starkly personal book about combining his faith with his business life. The 2003 book, “Marketplace Ministers," includes details of a confession to his wife that he viewed porn while on business trips, his decisions on which social business settings were and were not compatible with his principles, and his sharing of his beliefs as he worked in the insurance industry.

“We are all called full time, all the time. It is simply a matter of how we uniquely express the callings that differ among us,” he wrote.

He was a strong supporter of constitutionally defining marriage as the union of only a man and a woman. In 2015, he introduced a measure that would allow business owners to refuse service for same-sex marriages.

'ABOUT ALL THE PEOPLE'

But those issues, he said, will not be his focus as majority leader.

“I realize that people have strong opinions. I have strong opinions. Government is about all the people coming to the direction they want to go,” he said. “The difference is now I represent the whole Senate majority caucus and that has to be a different position.”

In a public appearance recently, he said that voter ID, defunding Planned Parenthood and constitutional amendments are not immediate priorities for the incoming Senate.

The back-to-basics, get-things-done agenda might be welcome for Democrats — although they likely have Dayton’s veto pen on their side.

“I don’t view him as overly partisan,” Bakk said.

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, said he and Gazelka have had “deep and profound” disagreements on many issues but also civil, cordial conversations about that which divides them.

“I think he will be fairly even-keeled and fairly straightforward,” Dibble said.

But, Dibble said, he believes divisive issues will crop up in a Republican-controlled Senate.

“The message is they are not going to reach for deeper divisive issues, at least at the outset, but I think that day is coming,” he said.