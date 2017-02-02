"This is just the tip of the iceberg," said GOP Rep. Jim Newberger, who authored one the proposals to go around the PUC.

But church leaders and clean energy groups, among others, oppose the bills, saying they set a dangerous precedent by weakening the only check on the state’s monopoly energy system.

"They all look like small changes but they all add up to a big change in utility regulations," said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, a newly formed organization that advocates for energy consumers in Minnesota. "There’s no market so the checks on that market are so important. The PUC is that check."

Minnesota’s electric utilities have been regulated as far back as the early 1900s, but not always by the PUC. In the early part of last century, state officials figured a few large providers could deliver energy cheaper by eliminating redundant infrastructure and offering the lowest cost per unit. Under that system, which still operates today, Minnesota awards exclusive service areas to certain utility companies, and in return, those companies must provide non-discriminatory service to everyone in that area, with the cost regulated by a public entity like the Legislature or the courts.

Over the years, PUC responsibilities grew.

For instance, in 2005 the Minnesota Legislature also directed the PUC to help with the site location, routing and permitting for large wind energy systems, high voltage transmission lines and certain pipelines. The PUC also is responsible for setting industry-wide standards and best practices, and it can step in to resolve disputes between a customer and their provider.



The commission is made up of five members, all appointed by the governor to staggered, six-year terms. The state Senate has the power to confirm or deny those appointments. Three of the current members are Democrats, like Gov. Mark Dayton, and there’s a Republican and an independent commissioner. Each is paid $140,000 per year.

Fabian has introduced a bill that would require the governor to appoint one member to the PUC from each of the state’s eight congressional districts. That would add some automatic rural representation to the commission, he said. Rural Minnesotans "are tired of not being represented on commissions and governing bodies," Fabian said. "The five members of the PUC live an average of 17 miles from the Capitol."

But the bill that’s stirred up the most controversy this session would allow Xcel energy to build a new $1 billion natural gas plant in Sherburne County without approval from the PUC. The plant would replace two coal-fired units near Becker that are scheduled to close by 2026.

In early January, the PUC agreed that the plant was needed but asked the Xcel to draft a certificate of need for the new facility. Specifically, the commission asked Xcel to describe how energy would be generated and to note what kind of economic impacts the facility would have on the region.

Newberger, R-Becker, said hundreds of jobs in the region are in jeopardy with the closure of the coal plants and the natural gas facility is needed to keep people working.

"We have a very chaotic regulatory environment in Minnesota," he said. "We can come up with all the tax policies and incentives we want, but none of that is going to do any good if the regulatory environment is detrimental."

The bill is opposed by clean energy groups and dozens of church leaders who say the legislation takes the PUC and the public, who can attend their meetings, out of such a big decision.

"We don't have a choice as consumers about where we get our electricity or gas, the one place we get to stand up as consumers in this state is the Public Utilities Commission," said Matt Gladue, an organizer with Isaiah of Minnesota, a faith-based coalition of Minnesota congregations. "The PUC has a bipartisan group of people appointed to it. When the Legislature is in the hands of one party or another, it leaves people to the whims of one party or another."

Other proposals would put checks on the PUC’s permitting process, including for large pipelines. A bill introduced in the House would require to PUC to produce semiannual reports on their progress on permitting specific projects.

Another bill would allow county boards to assume responsibilities for processing large solar powered energy facility permits if the board provides written notice to the PUC.

Currently, the PUC doesn’t have jurisdiction over setting rates for municipal energy providers or rural electric cooperatives, but can be involved in disputes involving either. A bill passed by the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee would allow rural cooperatives and municipal providers to bypass the PUC when customers have a dispute or concerns about their rates.

"I think that we have to recognized, quite frankly, that they are responsible to the ultimate authority, that is their customer," said Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, the author of the bill.

But clean energy groups and some rural cooperative customers protested, saying the cooperatives can now charge people utilizing solar energy fees as high as $83 per month, the highest in the nation.

The PUC, which doesn’t testify in legislative committees, had no comment on the proposals introduced this session.

Bierschbach reports for MinnPost.com, a Twin Cities-based online news source.