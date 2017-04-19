Weber appointed to conference committees

“I am glad to be appointed to the conference committees on these two critically important budget bills,” Weber said. “Agriculture, housing and education are a few of the top priorities of the folks in Greater Minnesota. I look forward to advocating on their behalf as we work toward an agreement that will provide growth and opportunity across the board.”

The omnibus agriculture and housing budget was passed by the Senate earlier this month, spending $220 million over the next two years on growth in Minnesota’s agricultural industry, workforce housing in Greater Minnesota and home ownership statewide. The Senate’s omnibus K-12 education bill invests $18.5 billion in Minnesota’s students, teachers and schools over the next two years and includes increases in funding for facilities, special education, and debt service. It also includes policy provisions that prioritize programs such as early literacy.

Conference committees will begin meeting this week and continue until an agreement is reached. Upon reaching an agreement, both legislative bodies will vote on those agreements before sending them to the governor for his signature or veto. The Minnesota Constitution mandates that this year’s legislative session must adjourn by May 22.