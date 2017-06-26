Another DFL candidate announces bid for Walz seat

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate formerly ran for District 26B of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and was defeated by Republican incumbent Nels Pierson.

Austinson is a Byron Public Schools teacher and former Byron head football coach. His campaign goals include improving education, promoting agricultural issues, providing affordable healthcare, protecting the environment and supporting public safety. He will be seeking a DFL endorsement.

He will formally announce his candidacy at 5 p.m. Wednesday at East Silver Lake Park in Rochester.