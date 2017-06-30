Commission approves permit for rural Ellsworth body shop

Greg Huisman had owned the business in the city limits, but decided to move it out to his homestead. He said his primary work includes painting tractors and restoring old cars.

With no neighbors present or letters received objecting to Huisman’s home-extended business, the commission gave preliminary approval for the request. It will now advance to the Nobles County Board of Commissioners for final action on July 18.

Earlier in the evening, the Nobles County Board of Adjustment met and approved a request from Michael LeBrun, Wilmont, for a variance to allow for his son, Jason, to purchase some of his farmland in the west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 25, Wilmont Township.

“He’s going to start farming and we didn’t want to burden him with buying the whole building site,” Michael explained. With his son’s plans to purchase a portion of the land, a variance was needed because there is a required 20-foot setback from a property line for any structures. Michael has grain bins and a garage that don’t meet the setback requirement from the land his son plans to purchase.

Nobles County Feedlot Officer Kathy Henderschiedt said if something were to happen to either the garage or the grain bins, Michael would not be able to rebuild them in the same location because of the setback requirements.

“We’re not allowed to issue permits for nonconforming structures,” Henderschiedt said.

Michael said he would go elsewhere with the bins if something happened to them, because they are currently too close together.

Jason represents the third generation of the LeBrun family to farm on the site, and Michael said getting the variance will allow his son the opportunity to get involved in farming.

“It’s the legacy of the farm — it’s important to me,” Michael said.

The Board of Adjustment was also scheduled to hear a request from Ryan Lonneman, Adrian, for a variance to construct a 101- by 192-foot confinement on a 22.5-acre tract in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 22, Little Rock Township. Lonneman chose to withdraw the request for the permit, saying he’s looking to construct the feedlot on a different site.

A motion to accept Lonneman’s withdrawal of the request was approved.