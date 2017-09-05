Schomacker honored by MOHR

This past legislative session, Schomacker carried and helped pass MOHR's Disability Waiver Rate System legislation in the Minnesota House.

Schomacker is serving his fourth term in the Minnesota House and was first elected in 2010. He has served as the chair of the House Aging and Long Term Care Policy Committee in 2015 and 2016 and is currently chair of the House Health and Human Services Reform Committee. He also serves on the House Health and Human Services Finance Committee as well as the House Agriculture Finance Committee.