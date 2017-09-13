Luverne woman arrested for possession

According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington Police Department officer stopped Enninga in her vehicle and discovered a clear plastic tube containing a white residue, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. She is being held on a $35,000 conditional bond.

Enninga’s initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.