    Luverne woman arrested for possession

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 9:34 a.m.
    Enninga

    A Luverne woman arrested Sept. 8 faces three drug-related charges.

    Crystal Enninga, 33, has been charged with fifth-degree possession, not a small amount, a felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor.

    According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington Police Department officer stopped Enninga in her vehicle and discovered a clear plastic tube containing a white residue, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.  

    The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.  She is being held on a $35,000 conditional bond.

    Enninga’s initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
