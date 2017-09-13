Luverne woman arrested for possession
A Luverne woman arrested Sept. 8 faces three drug-related charges.
Crystal Enninga, 33, has been charged with fifth-degree possession, not a small amount, a felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington Police Department officer stopped Enninga in her vehicle and discovered a clear plastic tube containing a white residue, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. She is being held on a $35,000 conditional bond.
Enninga’s initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.