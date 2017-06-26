Wienerman World Championships is July 13

The race format for all races includes that teams must eat a combined four hot dogs at the start of the race. Once all four hot dogs are eaten, Leg 1 Begins

Leg 1: 0.8-mile run, individual eating challenge, 1.4 Mile Run, Swim 1 Lap at pool.

Leg 2: individual eating challenge, 2.4-mile run

Leg 3: individual eating challenge, 6-mile bike

Leg 4: 0.2-mile run, individual eating challenge, 1.4-mile run

Team Dessert: Teams must eat a combined 4 simple and fun desserts before the finish.

All individual eating challenges are single portion. Wienerman does have gluten free and vegetarian options

For more information and to registe, visit allsportcentral.com or contact Dave at dduffy@rconnect.com or (507) 920-3345