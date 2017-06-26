Wienerman World Championships is July 13
LUVERNE — Wienerman 7 returns to Luverne’s annual Hot Dog Night celebration July 13. There are four race categories: a 4-person Competitive Eating Triathlon Relay; a 4-person Competitive Eating Triathlon Relay with half portions; Individual Triathlon/Competitive Eating (full or half portions); and new this year, the Designated Eater Team Relay. Teams will be allowed a Designated Eater (a 5th relay member) to assist any/all members with their eating challenges. The Designated Eater will not be required to do any physical activity.
The race format for all races includes that teams must eat a combined four hot dogs at the start of the race. Once all four hot dogs are eaten, Leg 1 Begins
Leg 1: 0.8-mile run, individual eating challenge, 1.4 Mile Run, Swim 1 Lap at pool.
Leg 2: individual eating challenge, 2.4-mile run
Leg 3: individual eating challenge, 6-mile bike
Leg 4: 0.2-mile run, individual eating challenge, 1.4-mile run
Team Dessert: Teams must eat a combined 4 simple and fun desserts before the finish.
All individual eating challenges are single portion. Wienerman does have gluten free and vegetarian options
For more information and to registe, visit allsportcentral.com or contact Dave at dduffy@rconnect.com or (507) 920-3345