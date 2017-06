LUVERNE — Registration is now open for the Davis Lake Triathlon on July 4. There will be a Minnow Race at 9 a.m., which includes kayaking one-third mile, a 2-mile bike ride and 1 mile run; or a Shark Race (Individual or 2-3 person team relay) at 10 a.m. This race includes kayaking two-thirds of a mile, a 9-mile bike ride and a 2.5-mile run.