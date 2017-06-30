Okabena plans July 4 celebration
OKABENA — A variety of events will be going down in Okabena on July 4, including a parade, open house, family games, live music, fireworks and more.
DJ Corey Paplow will play music from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Blood Brothers will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Okabena Municipal Liquor Store.
Schedule:
11:30 a.m.: Sign up for the Kiddie Peddle Pull
12-2 p.m.: Open House at the Old Cafeteria in the Heron Lake-Okabena School to celebrate its 100th year.
2:15 p.m.: Kiddie Parade
2:30 p.m.: Independence Parade
5 p.m.: Slowest tractor contest on Main Street
6:30 p.m.: Movie Night in the school’s old gym
10 p.m.: Fireworks at sundown, followed by raffle drawings