Okabena plans July 4 celebration

DJ Corey Paplow will play music from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Blood Brothers will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Okabena Municipal Liquor Store.

Schedule:

11:30 a.m.: Sign up for the Kiddie Peddle Pull

12-2 p.m.: Open House at the Old Cafeteria in the Heron Lake-Okabena School to celebrate its 100th year.

2:15 p.m.: Kiddie Parade

2:30 p.m.: Independence Parade

5 p.m.: Slowest tractor contest on Main Street

6:30 p.m.: Movie Night in the school’s old gym

10 p.m.: Fireworks at sundown, followed by raffle drawings