    Okabena plans July 4 celebration

    By The Globe Today at 10:30 p.m.

    OKABENA — A variety of events will be going down in Okabena on July 4, including a parade, open house, family games, live music, fireworks and more.

    DJ Corey Paplow will play music from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Blood Brothers will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Okabena Municipal Liquor Store.

    Schedule:

    11:30 a.m.: Sign up for the Kiddie Peddle Pull

    12-2 p.m.: Open House at the Old Cafeteria in the Heron Lake-Okabena School to celebrate its 100th year.

    2:15 p.m.: Kiddie Parade

    2:30 p.m.: Independence Parade

    5 p.m.: Slowest tractor contest on Main Street

    6:30 p.m.: Movie Night in the school’s old gym

    10 p.m.:  Fireworks at sundown, followed by raffle drawings

