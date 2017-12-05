More than 400 crashes reported in Minn. during Monday storm

Three dozen of the crashes involved injuries, and one was fatal.

Alfred Orlando Urke, 87, of Murdock, Minn., was killed shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in Benson when a pickup truck collided with the SUV he was riding in. Road conditions at the time were wet, according to the State Patrol.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw 2.1 inches of snow arrive with the storm. Northern Minnesota saw larger amounts; as much as 11 inches was recorded near Lake of the Woods.

Along with looking like winter, it also felt like it Tuesday — the daytime high temperature across the region were in the teens and 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold weather continues through Saturday, with highs in the teens and low to mid 20s.

Sunday is expected to see somewhat warmer temperatures, with highs expected in the 30s.