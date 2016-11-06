Column: WCS opens its doors to musicians and shoppers

WORTHINGTON -- The WCS Sip n' Shop takes place this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Worthington Christian School, 1770 Eleanor St. This year's event will be bigger and better than ever!

Filling the gym and the hallways, we are excited to have 40 unique crafters and vendors participating. Handmade home decor, fresh roasted coffee, toys, jewelry, trendy fashions, makeup and many of your favorite unique items will be on display to help get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Also, be sure to stop by the Scholastic Book Fair and browse the hundreds of budget-friendly books for kids of any age, as these surely make great stocking stuffers!

Oh, and while you're at this years Sip & Shop, don't forget lunch! Our fabulous lunch counter will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and we will once again be serving our ever popular chicken and wild rice soup along with fresh croissant sandwiches, fruit and homemade bars. Don't have time to stay for lunch, or want to bring lunch to a friend? No problem! We can package it up in a to-go container for you. There will be generous portions at great prices, so you won't be leaving hungry.

We look forward to seeing you in the school gymnasium for these festive fall occasions.

Fall music festival is tonight

Area Heartland Christian schools from Chandler, Hills, Edgerton and Worthington will once again perform together in their annual Fall Music Festival tonight at 7 p.m. at Worthington Christian School. This long-standing tradition among the schools continues to be an uplifting night of music, with performances in both band and choir.

The sixth- through eighth-graders have been hard at work with their instructor, Mrs. Brenda Matasovsky, since the beginning of the school year preparing selections for the band, including such numbers as "An American March," "Cowboy Cattle Drive" and "Albany Fanfare." Choir pieces, performed by those in fifth through eighth grade, include a variety of musical styles. You'll hear numbers such as "Elijah Rock!," "Celebrate Music" and "Chili Caliente" (a piece about hot peppers, just perfect to warm you up on a cool fall evening!),

This evening offers an opportunity for students, their families and the community to come together in celebration not only of music, but of the gifts God has graciously given us.