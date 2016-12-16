Column: So much to learn for so many EL students

Some of our students are “newcomers” — new to the U.S. education system — have resided in the U.S. for less than two years and have a Level 1 or less in the English proficiency assessment we administer. In some cases, the newcomers have never been to a school before (Students with Limited or Interrupted Formal Education, or SLIFE), and have grown up with little or no education experience at all.

So, while adjusting to a new country and culture, they need to learn how to read, how to complete school assignments, use the cafeteria, take the bus, participate in school activities and interact with people different than they are — and, on top of everything else, speak a totally new and difficult language! They don’t understand our educational system, nor do they have the language skills to express what they feel. I am sure you can imagine their frustration and isolation. It does not matter the age of the student — if they don’t have the language, they are considered newcomers and a struggle period is inevitable.

Some of these students are also refugees. Most of the refugees in Worthington come from Burma through the refugee camps in Thailand. We also have a few refugees from Ethiopia, and some asylees from Guatemala.

According to Short and Boyson (2012), “Newcomer programs develop students’ academic English literacy skills, provide access to the content courses that lead to college and career readiness, and guide students’ acculturation to U.S. schools and their eventual participation in civic life and the global economy.” And this is the reason to offer services and support for the EL/SLIFE students in our district, by providing means of quality education and programming so they can more quickly acquire the necessary language skills.

Currently, we offer newcomer classes at all buildings varying from one to three hours per day. At the elementary level, we are very fortunate to have been able to acquire a newcomer program for our EL students, called “English Now!” This program includes daily vocabulary development, student interaction, and lots of practice of commands with daily activities and games. I’ve added some quotes from elementary EL teachers explaining how we serve the newcomers:

“Our kindergartners are exposed to language every minute of the day! They learn so much quickly at this stage and they are eager, curious learners. They all still receive some pull out services from me, but they are gaining so many important language skills in the classroom as well” — Mrs. Varley, Kindergarten EL teacher.

“It is so good to have more time with the newcomers this year. “English Now!” has been a great resource for systematically and intensively teaching vocabulary. “Imagine Learning” has also been a help to students to practice a variety of English skills” — Ms. Sager, third-grade EL teacher.

“I have a small group of newcomers in second grade. We spend an hour per day together, with an additional 20 minutes in a small group with a paraprofessional and time spent on Imagine Learning. The students have built a good rapport with each other, and they like to work together to practice and learn the language through the new curriculum. Fortunately, they have a positive attitude about learning and persevere even when it is hard for them. Newcomers in the past have struggled with behavior problems because they didn’t feel successful in school. A newcomer program at Prairie would be beneficial for these new students to be around peers who are also new to the language, to ensure those feelings of success. The program would have to be flexible due to the unpredictable number of newcomers each year” — Ms. Anderson, second-grade EL teacher.

At the middle school we have an English Immersion Center, providing basic English language, literacy and cultural/school orientation to these students. Currently there are 21 students participating in this newcomer program: four fifth-graders, five sixth-graders, five seventh-graders and seven eighth-graders. These students are new to the U.S. education system, have resided in the U.S. for less than two years and have a Level 1 or less in the English proficiency assessment we administer. The goal of this program is to provide a bridge between the English language and general classroom instruction, so students can begin to meaningfully engage in their learning. These students are being monitored and tested monthly in the four domains: reading, writing, listening and speaking. They are also assessed in math proficiency, fluency, reading comprehension and academic vocabulary. Ms. Moon is the EL teacher for the Immersion Center at the middle school, and she explains how the Center functions:

“All students come to the center with different backgrounds. Most students speak Spanish, coming from Honduras, El Salvador, México and Guatemala. I have one student from Ethiopia currently and another from Burkina Faso. Most students have been in school in their countries back home; others have had irregular school attendance. Some have strong math skills while others know how to write basic sentences but lack academic vocabulary. The key to the program is flexibility!”

Two eighth-grade students came to the center at the beginning of the year with basic math skills mastered. I introduced them to eighth-grade adjusted math vocabulary, and after talking with the mainstream math teacher, we decided they were ready to transition to the adjusted math class. Their schedule was changed to meet their needs. There are also a few sixth-graders doing a similar schedule, and one just started sixth-grade science.

One of the main goals of the center is to prepare newcomers well for the mainstream classroom. Some students may only need two months to acclimate and be ready for the challenge of a mainstream curriculum. Others do not master language as quickly, or have other factors (e.g., SLIFE — students with limited or interrupted formal education) causing slower growth. Students have a maximum of 18 months in the center before they need to transition to mainstream classes with EL support.

How does the day look in the WMS Immersion Center? The day begins with all grades together. We work on basic math skills and language of math at this time. As the day continues, fifth and sixth grade go to exploratory classes while I have a chance to work with the seventh and eighth grade. We focus on phonics and academic English. After lunch hours, the grades flip flop and I have a chance to work on similar curriculum with the fifth- and sixth-graders. There is one paraprofessional in the room with me; she works with me in the room during the morning hour, and then she travels to the exploratory classes with the students.

Having grades 5-8 creates a "family" dynamic; older students are helping younger students, and younger students are helping older students. Age doesn't mean seniority in our classroom; what matters most is how respectful you are, how helpful you are, and how much English you can learn and produce.

The Immersion Center provides a safe space for students new to country. I am a safe person to talk to about questions or concerns, and it is also a place where they can learn from their mistakes and not feel ashamed. The goal is to have all students exit the center by or before 18 months, and to track progress, frequent formative assessments are completed to monitor each student's language growth.

At the high school and Area Learning Center, we offer newcomer classes to students at a Level 2 or below on their language assessment. EL teachers are experimenting using a shorter schedule instead of a block schedule so EL students can work on all four domains: listening, reading, speaking and writing. Mrs. Domingues is an EL teacher at the high school, and she describes the newcomer class at their building:

“This year, our EL team has decided to split the beginning sections of ESL blocks from 90 minutes to 45 minutes. This gives us an opportunity to master our chosen content and level our classes to provide adequate support and challenges to all of our students. In this manner, we are also providing students with additional language learning opportunities and targeting the necessary benchmarks needed. The EL staff at WHS is committed in making sure all of our students are making advancements in their second language learning.”

These are quotes from our EL staff about the newcomers:

“When they arrive here, they are expected to attend school as any other students. We have seen significant changes at the Middle School when newcomers — with limited English and U.S. school exposure — are expected to do grade level math, science and social studies. There is a significant language gap and need for time to adapt.” — Ms. Moon, WMS EL teacher.

“I think it is too easy for people to ‘dismiss’ someone that is a newcomer/new to country. It is so easy to equate the ability to communicate in English with someone's intelligence, ability or experience! Many newcomers to the United States come from very rich cultures, have advanced academic skills, and speak multiple languages. Often their lack of academics and literacy is a result of circumstances beyond their control — poverty, civil wars, lack of schools. They are in our schools and programs because they know the value of literacy and becoming fluent in English, a requirement for success. We should all have such tenacity!” — Ms. Becker, EL teacher at the ALC.

“The Immersion Program is a necessary and wonderful addition to the middle school and district. It has allowed for newcomer students to find a safe place to learn the basics of English so that they can succeed when they transition into a regular classroom. It has supported the regular ed classroom teachers by removing the struggle of trying to teach basics, such as multiplication and addition in the math setting. This program is an essential program in the middle school that should be a larger presence in the district. Immigrants and refugees are a vital part of our community. If we can’t support them to succeed in this community, we are not only failing them, but ourselves and our community” — Mrs. Omot, WMS EL teacher.

The benefits of the English Immersion Center for newcomers are vast. We are expecting language growth and improvement in academic skills. Our newcomers are experiencing a greater sense of belonging and acceptance into our district with this individualized attention. However, our vision is to have a districtwide program that allows a longer service time to focus on the basics of reading, writing, listening and speaking in English in a safe and supportive place for these students.