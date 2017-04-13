McFeely: F-M diversion judge's wife tight with Dayton

Peterson, in turn, would be under the influence of close friends, farmers and sugar beet cooperatives he is sworn to protect as the congressional representative of Minnesota's 7th District. Peterson knows who butters his bread, and knows who'll continue to butter it whenever he decides to not seek re-election. Lobbying jobs in the agriculture industry are lucrative places to land for former politicians.

'Tis a tangled web, politics. Diversion politics are no different. Nor, for that matter, are Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party politics. Just ask longtime Dayton associates Michele Kelm-Helgen and Ted Mondale, who recently resigned as leaders of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority after the Star Tribune newspaper discovered they used state-owned luxury suites at the sparkling new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to entertain family, friends and—wait for it—DFL allies. Kelm-Helgen was appointed to the post by Dayton and once served as his chief of staff.

It's good to be a member of the DFL Country Club.

This is why we need to be aware of connections.

This is why I asked Dayton's office about the connection between an associate of the governor and the judge who will soon make a monumental ruling on the diversion.

Kathy Tunheim has a giant public-relations firm in the Twin Cities and has long been active in DFL politics, beginning in the 1970s when she worked for former governor and U.S. Sen. Wendell Anderson. In 2011, she was named Dayton's senior jobs adviser.

Kathy Tunheim's husband is John Tunheim, the U.S. District Court judge who has made several diversion-related rulings. He's also a DFLer, serving under Gov. Rudy Perpich and Attorney General Skip Humphrey. He was appointed to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton. He is supposed to rule soon on what could be a huge decision on the future of the diversion—essentially whether the federal government is subject to state permitting laws.

Minnesota is saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cannot begin construction on the diversion until the state grants permits. The corps says the federal government can override state law.

The governor's office didn't like the question of whether there might be a conflict of interest, given Dayton's opposition to the diversion and his relationship with Kathy Tunheim.

"That is a ridiculous accusation," spokesman Matt Swenson said in an email. "To impugn two people of the highest integrity, especially without any facts to support such a ridiculous claim, is extremely irresponsible and totally unwarranted."

To be clear: There was no accusation made, only a question asked.

It's not the first time somebody questioned whether Kathy Tunheim's ties to the governor could result in a conflict of interest. After saying that "it's terribly wrong" Minnesota would consider awarding state contracts to the company that consulted on the I-35W bridge that collapsed in 2007, killing 13 people, Dayton softened and met with URS Inc. of California as it pursued additional state contracts in 2012.

URS had hired Tunheim, then Dayton's jobs adviser, to handle public relations shortly before the governor agreed to meet with the company. Tunheim told Twin Cities media she had never talked with the governor about URS and denied a conflict of interest.

As for the diversion, Tunheim responded thusly when asked about it:

"I can state without qualification that I have had no conversations at any time on the topic of the diversion with Governor Dayton, or anyone in the Dayton administration," she said in an e-mail. "For two years (2011-2013), I was honored to respond to the early Dayton administration request to serve as a part time, unpaid volunteer, focused on encouraging discussions with private sector employers around the state as we worked to emerge from the recession."

Tunheim said her involvement with the Dayton administration "ended completely" in 2013. Swenson also said Tunheim "has not had an active involvement with the administration since that time."

A Star Tribune article in 2015, however, said Kathy Tunheim and another person at her firm had discussions with Dayton's office on recruitment efforts to attract more minorities to management positions in state government. Her online LinkedIn profile also lists "Sr Advisor for Jobs Creation" as a current job she's held for six years. Perhaps "ended completely" has a different definition in the corporate communications world.

"Since my husband's appointment to the federal district bench more than 20 years ago, we have had in place a formal process to ensure that he does not take cases if my firm has an existing client interest, and I do not pursue or respond to any business inquiries related to matters before the court," Kathy Tunheim said.

A simple Internet search, however, showed that John Tunheim has recently made rulings on cases involving an agency called the Metropolitan Council, which happens to be a client of Kathy Tunheim. Perhaps "formal process" meant in an informal sense.

None of this means anything as far as the diversion goes, of course. It's just interesting to point out connections.

Like this one: The public-relations spokesman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority—the outfit that landed a couple of close Dayton confidantes in hot water and cost them $200,000-a-year jobs—was none other than Kathy Tunheim.

Tight-knit group, that DFL Country Club.