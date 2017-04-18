Damaging pests like the emerald ash borer (EAB), and gypsy moth threaten communities and the entire state of Minnesota. These pests can hide in firewood. We are also monitoring for the brown marmorated stink bug that can cause major damage to fruit, vegetable and row crops, and become a major nuisance to homeowners. Invasive weeds like recently discovered Palmer amaranth could cost crop farmers millions of dollars in lost revenue. That’s why it’s important for everyone to learn more about these harmful plants and pests, take responsibility for your actions and help us stop the spread of invasive species.

It only takes one person to move something they shouldn’t. For instance, we know the EAB beetle didn’t fly to Minnesota on its own; it hitchhiked here. And now all of our urban, suburban and rural ash trees are at risk of attack by this devastating pest. The risks from EAB stretch well beyond our borders; today EAB infestations are in 30 states.

Invasive plant pests and diseases are a threat in almost every state. If we allow them to enter and become established, these pests could devastate our neighborhoods and public green spaces, and cause damage to native species of plants, forests, watersheds, lakes, rivers and water delivery systems. As it stands today, damage from invasive plant pests costs our nation about $40 billion annually.

To protect our state, we are asking Minnesotans to join us in the battle against invasive plant pest and diseases. Give us a call to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 to learn what you can do. This April — Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month — we urge you to help stop the spread of these harmful pests.

Erin Stiers is state plant health director in Minnesota for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Geir Friisoe is director of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s plant protection division.