Column: Lifting up those reaching out

ROCHESTER — I often listen to music as I write, and today is no different. The soundtrack of “Les Miserables” echoes in the background. It has been my “go to” for the last couple months. If you are one of those who experienced the longest running musical, you might sense a strong connection with that story line and the theme of Catholic Charities Annual Mother’s Day Appeal.

Did you ever stop to reflect on how our choice to lift up those reaching out has a transformative effect on both the giver and the receiver? We see in “Les Miserables” that when a kindly bishop extends mercy and compassion; he lifts up Jean Valjean when he needs it most. As a result, Jean Valjean’s life and so many others are saved; what an investment in hope and humanity!

At Catholic Charities we are called to serve the poor and those living on the margins. We are called to make an investment in the lives of those with broken hearts and broken spirits — those who are on the fringe of hopelessness — reaching out in desperation. At Catholic Charities we are called to go to places where we are put to the test. Do I simply pass by with a feeling of sorrow — or do I extend my hand, lifting up those in need with both dignity and respect?

If you are like me, there is someone in your life who lifted you up and gave you a second chance. Their face is embedded in your memory. Because of their compassion, your life was changed forever. That choice to lift you up created a spirit of hope in you that rippled to others in your life; maybe that hope even extended to strangers who have experienced your generosity and compassion!

Catholic Charities is the social service arm of the Catholic diocese for the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota. In 2016 we served 4,500 individuals residing in over 2,000 households; 59 percent of those households had an annual income at or below $25,000. Your support of the fifteen programs of Catholic Charities brings hope to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and seniors and children in need.

Amira was one of those children in need. She arrived from a world of violence and destruction. Along with her siblings and parents, Amira reached out to Catholic Charities for help. Because of your support, Catholic Charities lifted her family up. Today, Amira walks proudly through the doors of a classroom at a community college where she is studying diligently to become a nurse. Her dreams are to lift up others reaching out for help and healing — in thanksgiving for the helping hand you gave her. The ripple of compassion continues to touch those you may not know personally. And it started because of your choice to lift up those reaching out for help and hope.

Your support of the efforts of Catholic Charities lifts up thousands of people living on the margins:

You lift up families, couples, and individuals by helping them receive competent and compassionate mental health services from licensed individuals.

You provide a pathway for single mothers moving onward towards education completion and upward to gainful employment in a healthcare profession.

You help make it possible to create innovative services through our senior volunteer program. One of those services provides support and appreciation to our active and veteran military men and women by sending letters of gratitude to our service members. In 2016, The Common Good Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) provided 109,817 hours of volunteer services in our communities.

You assist low income individuals lacking prescription medications receive their prescriptions at reduced or no cost through our Medication Application Service.

You welcome the stranger and bring the promise of new beginnings for children who were once surrounded by memories of death and destruction.

You help our Guardian/Conservatorship Program provide competent and compassionate care for those individuals deemed unable to make decisions in their personal best interest.

Fifteen programs serving all ages, genders, ethnic backgrounds and faith traditions within southern Minnesota lifted up those reaching out … because of YOU.

There is a quote from “Les Miserables” that is etched in my memory. “To love another person is to see the face of God.” We are humbled to see the face of God in all those we serve. And, it is your support of Catholic Charities that makes it all possible — you lift up our efforts. Thank you.

Mary Alessio is director of advancement for Catholic Charities.