Dear Pat: You have my sympathy. Whether or not his death was sudden to anyone else, it was sudden to you, and that had to be heartbreaking. I'm sorry for his death and for your pain.

The fact is, though, that even the best doctor can't always tell when someone like your dad will die. Your dad had endured at least one stroke, which likely put him at risk for more cardiovascular events. Even with good care, there's only so much that can be done. Medical people can generally tell if strokes are happening, but sometimes there are no advance signs when one will occur. It's also possible that your dad's heart just gave out. Often there isn't any warning for someone in his condition.

My uncle was in a nursing home following several strokes where he continued living his life, doing quite well for a long time. One morning, early, I received a call from the staff saying that I shouldn't wait until my normal visiting time because Uncle Wilkes may not make it through the day. My mother and I were fortunate to be able to spend that last day with him, but it could have happened differently. My neighbor, for whom I was the primary caregiver, died two hours after I'd visited him. There were no signs at all of his impending death, so I understand your shock.

Your feelings are valid as part of your grieving, so don't blame yourself for occasionally second-guessing the nursing home. It sounds as if you are perfectly reasonable in not blaming the staff for his death, so if you'd like to talk with the social worker, a nurse, or the chaplain about the suddenness, that should be fine. Let them know that you are working through your grief and that you are wondering what signs could have given you some warning. They will likely be able to explain how these things happen. Keep your approach friendly and non-accusatory.

Grieving is different for everyone, and as you indicated, it's not an orderly process. You are bound to have ups and downs. If you continue to have a hard time letting this go, you may want to consider grief counseling.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.