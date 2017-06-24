What's causing all the tree troubles?

Recently we couldn't help but notice tree troubles, especially in newer housing developments. Detective work is often needed to find the cause, which is the key step in finding a solution.

Bright yellow leaves

Although trees with lemon-yellow foliage might look colorful from a distance, it's usually a disorder called iron chlorosis. A closer look reveals leaf veins that remain green while the rest of the leaf is yellow, and we call it chlorotic. While the problem can affect other tree types, it's widespread among some maple varieties.

Our soil in the Upper Midwest usually contains enough iron for normal leaf growth. But several factors can limit a plant's ability to use the soil's iron, and sometimes manganese, causing them to be deficient. Some plant types have more difficulty than others utilizing the existing minerals. Cool weather can limit some species' ability to absorb iron. The alkaline soil in much of the region can tie up iron. Many tree types such as maples would be happier in slightly acid soil. Wet, heavy, compacted clay soil worsens iron chlorosis.

Is there a remedy? Garden centers sell iron products that are readily absorbed by plants, called chelated forms. Foliar sprays are faster acting, but short-term. Soil application is slower acting, but lasts longer. Follow directions on product labels, or tree-care professionals can be hired to give injections. Many homeowners are finding iron chlorosis on maples to be a challenging battle, sometimes successful, sometimes not.

Dead upper branches

Why does a significant portion of a 5-year-old or younger tree fail to leaf out in spring, yielding dead upper branches? Detective work is needed, with careful observation of surrounding details.

It might sound like pick-on-maple-day, but Autumn Blaze maple is having difficulties in many yards. Its natural dislike of the alkaline clay soils prevalent in the Red River Valley and westward make it vulnerable to many problems. I've never received as many letters about any plant as I have with Autumn Blaze troubles.

Trees that are very thin-barked when young are extremely susceptible to winter sunscald of trunk and branches, especially on south and west sides of trees, where winter sun reflects strongly from the snow. Look for cracks and wounds on trunk and upper branches. Prevent by applying tree wraps each fall and removing in spring.

Young tree decline can also be caused by repeated exposure to low-dose fumes of lawn weed spray that aren't potent enough to cause visible foliage distortion, but yet accumulate internally in the tree depleting its ability to survive stresses like drought and severely cold winters. Don't spray on warm, breezy days.

Detective work might also reveal scars around the trunk's base caused by lawnmowers and string trimmers. Research has shown that small nicks on a tree's trunk cause cumulative damage, stressing the tree and making it more susceptible to attacks by insects and disease, and less able to cope with adverse weather elements.

Crisp, brown leaves on a recently planted tree. Hot, dry wind can quickly fry leaves of just-planted trees and shrubs. Sometimes the plant can't pump moisture up to the leaves quickly enough even though the soil is moist. Or the rootball was allowed to dry out too much. Daily watering isn't always needed, but daily checking is. Keeping the soil soggy-wet can be as damaging as drying out.

If leaves are lost, scratch twigs to check for the fresh green cambium layer beneath the outer bark, which indicates life is present. If the source problem is corrected in time, damaged trees and shrubs can produce new leaves.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

