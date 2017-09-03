Veeder: I don't want to forget ...

I guess it doesn't take long for them to start figuring out how this world works. Like, I thought I had more time before she started declaring opinions about my wardrobe, but I was wrong. She demands I take my shoes off when they're on in the house and when I have my hair up, she makes it clear that she prefers it down until I oblige and she can move on with her little life.

And she's got even stronger ideas about what she should be wearing. Like absolutely nothing when she's outside in the backyard, bending over to moon the world while drinking out of the kiddie pool like her BFF Hondo. And when she's inside? Well, she must be in a dress.

A dress and a winter beanie — I'm sure she's right in style and I'm just her old pregnant mom walking behind her making sure she doesn't make poor decisions, like running wide open down the scoria road toward the bulls screaming "MOOOO!"

These are the types of things I report to her dad at the end of the day when he walks through the door. Because not only do I never want to forget, it feels a little unfair that her only audience is a hormonal woman three months away from giving birth to another one of these mysterious, messy and magical tiny humans.

Last week my family hit up the local farmer's market to buy some peaches and listen to my dad and his band play. I stepped up behind the microphone to sing a few songs and Edie cried the cry of heartbreak until I plopped her on my hip to sing with me. It took a couple rounds of the chorus, but before long she leaned in and sang the words to "You Are My Sunshine," as clear and as confident as a 1-year-old can be, right into that mic. And then she grabbed it out of my hand for another round.

I've spent the past few days hearing from my friends who have been sending their kids off to another year of school. So many talks of firsts and nerves and "where does the time go?" and big hopes and worries about tenderness, toughness and compassion as they navigate the time out from under their parents' wings. It's exciting and heart-wrenching to know it won't be long before the little world Edie's so intent on figuring out gets bigger and more complicated.

I mean, one stage performance has already secured her a bigger audience ...

And there are a thousand things to reflect upon and have opinions on in the tumultuous times we're living in, but today I just want to tell you how on Saturday, when we came inside from looking at the stars, Edie waved, blew a kiss and said goodbye to the moon.

And it was everything.

Jessie Veeder is a musician and writer living with her husband and daughter on a ranch near Watford City, N.D. She blogs at https://veederranch.com. Readers can reach her at jessieveeder@gmail.com.