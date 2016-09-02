WORTHINGTON -- The bond election is only a few months away with public meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the High School band room. These meetings will provide residents of District 518 the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the master plan and present the question being proposed on the ballot. The opportunity to ask questions related to the district’s need for space and about the bond election with occur after a short presentation of information. The district is also willing to offer an opportunity for residents to tour the facilities during the school day, in order to get a first-hand view of the need for more space.

The current projection for enrollment this year is approximately 3,140 students to start the year with an overall projection of 3,900 students by 2025. This district enrollment has increased 1,000 students since 2007 and will increase almost 800 students in the next nine years. Since we are currently at or above design capacity in all facilities, it is extremely important for residents to understand the immediate need of the district.

Based on a positive vote for the bond referendum, the new facility would not be able to be occupied until the fall of 2019. The enrollment is projected to be approximately 3,350 students, which is about 400 students over the design of the current facilities. At this rate of growth, some changes will need to be made that will begin to affect student opportunities in order to meet general educational needs. At all levels it could mean the elimination of some elective opportunities, large class sizes, further remodeling and even satellite facilities. All of these options would not be what is best for our students and even the community in general.

Your involvement in this bond referendum is vital to the success of our students and in the continuation of the many opportunities that can be offered to our students in the district. You can choose to be an active participant in the process in many ways, but most of all, we need you to understand the overall needs of the district. As I mentioned earlier, we would love to provide tours of the buildings and you can make those arrangements through the building offices, so that we can share what staff and students are experiencing every day.

I have written about what type of expectations we have for our community as well as what we would like to have the community look like in the future. This is our opportunity to leave a legacy that lasts for many years. It has been well known that the community has high expectations for the district and has been extremely supportive in meeting the demands of educating our youth. This is obvious by the success of past graduates. The legacy that we need to continue is for a quality educational system that continues to have facilities and educational support pieces that will meet those expectations well into the future.

I would like to encourage you to become an active participant in the district bond election and become well educated in the district’s overall needs. If you have questions, please feel free to visit with a school board member, administrator, teacher or other district staff members and we would all be happy to educate you on these needs.